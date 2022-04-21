ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Panther Valley fire claims one life

By Steve Timko
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) -4:28 P.M. UPDATE: One person died in the fire this afternoon in Panther Valley, the Reno Fire Department reported. One dog also...

www.kolotv.com

