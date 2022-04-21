ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Volunteers help with service projects on Day of Caring in Fort Smith

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EmCy_0fGSJAJZ00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 750 volunteers showed their love of community on April 21 at the 29th annual Day of Caring in Fort Smith.

The United Way hosts the event in which volunteers knocked out more than 90 community service projects.

Volunteers deploy to 26 sites for Live United Day

“We serve a six-county community so we’ll have projects all the way from Leflore County to Franklin County so it’s a huge impact for our community,” said Shea Foldvary, president and CEO of United Way Fort Smith Area.

On April 22, The United Way of Northwest Arkansas will take part in Live United Day with similar projects at 26 sites.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
Fort Smith, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Fort Smith, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Community Service#Charity#The United Way#Live United Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KTBS

Behind the Badge: McCurtain County, OK

BROKEN BOW, Okla. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. Today, Rick is in McCurtain County, OK ahead of this week's KTBS 3 Community Caravan. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment,...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Fort Smith seniors find Peak opportunities

A partnership between the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and Fort Smith Public School District educators has helped open the new Peak Innovation Center for health care, first responders, drone pilots and other vocational career opportunities for students. The Peak Innovation Center opened March 28, UAFS officials announced. Through...
FORT SMITH, AR
Register Citizen

New Milford’s community care coordinator connects people to needed services: ‘I can help fill that gap’

NEW MILFORD — Since he was hired in 2019, Justin Cullmer, New Milford’s community care coordinator, has helped find housing for the chronically homeless. “The individuals that we talk about, that you see in movies or TV that are sitting on a street corner and have been homeless for months and years. Luckily enough in New Milford, we do not have that population. We used to and we don’t,” said Cullmer, who is employed by the town and offers all his services for free.
NEW MILFORD, CT
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy