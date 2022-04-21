ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Coachella Releases Set Times for Weekend Two

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIO (CNS) – Set times for the second week of Coachella Music & Art. Festival were released today as thousands more festival-goers flock to the. As people rejoice in the desert, waiting a few hours longer than...

nbcpalmsprings.com

POPSUGAR

See All the Celebrities at This Year's Coachella

For the first time since 2019, Coachella is rocking Indio, CA, once more, and there's no shortage of celebrities enjoying the festival this year. The famous faces spotted at Coachella 2022 include Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith, and Storm Reid. They've been joined by a bevy of reality stars, including several members of Bachelor Nation, and a truly impressive lineup of performers from every music genre you can imagine.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Festival: Day two underway

INDIO (CNS) - Day two of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival is underway at the Empire Polo Club with a jam-packed lineup that features festival staples and newcomers, a goodbye performance and the possibility of unreleased music being debuted by one of hip-hop's biggest stars. A shirtless Justin Bieber and a Harry Styles-Shania Twain The post Coachella Festival: Day two underway appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
buzzfeednews.com

Coachella Is In Its Flop Era

For the first time in three years, Coachella is back. Opening weekend of the music festival’s pandemic return included some trending moments — headliner Harry Styles in his sequined jumpsuit and model Sarah Talabi talking about climate change in response to kissing Timothée Chalamet — but leading into weekend two, the vibe is just not…giving.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Lizzo Joins Harry Styles During Coachella Weekend 2 To Sing "I Will Survive"

If there's one word to describe this year's Coachella headliners, it would have to be generous. All last weekend, hundreds of famous stars took to the stage in Indio, California to perform at one of the biggest music festivals in the world, and to boot, plenty of them brought along surprise guests that only made their setlists more incredible.
INDIO, CA
papermag.com

Shygirl Drops Into Soho Desert House at Coachella

The pandemic cultivated a new guard of celebrity, and Coachella 2022 brought them all out in full force. If they weren’t becoming the accidental faces of Fyre Fest 2.0 across TikTok commentators or crowding around any available outlet while sipping $25 cocktails in the VIP section, influencers were nearby at Soho Desert House — a much-needed respite from all the chaos, where food and drinks were complimentary, and the music just as good as the main festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella campers are back: How they’re gearing up for the festival

Festival season is in full swing. With the Coachella Valley Music Festival is just a day away, we’ve seen thousands festival goers make their way through the gates where they’ll call the campgrounds their home for the weekend. This, as the festival gets ready to kick off after being canceled for 2 years due to The post Coachella campers are back: How they’re gearing up for the festival appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
AFP

With unprecedented Coachella showing, Latin music continues US dominance

An unprecedented number of Latin acts performed at this year’s Coachella, commanding the festival's main stage as the popularity of Spanish-language music soars. - 'Infinite possibilites' - The Latin celebration of Coachella comes as Spanish-language music continues to find mainstream success. 
MUSIC
Distractify

How to Find the Coachella Chat Theme on Messenger

You don't have to go to Coachella to experience the desert vibes. Messenger has a new chat theme inspired by the music festival that will get you in the Coachella mood without having to deal with the crowds or any influencer drama. We're looking at you, Revolve. Article continues below...
CELL PHONES
Teen Vogue

Halsey's Coachella Makeup Tutorial Is Perfect for Summer

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Coachella season is here, which means celebrities are bringing their fashion and makeup A-game to the desert festival. One such star is Halsey, who attended the first weekend of the event in Indio, California, wearing a full face of makeup from — where else — their beauty line, about-face.
MAKEUP
Vogue Magazine

Conan Gray’s Hot Pink Valentino Look Shut Down Coachella

The first weekend of Coachella was a star-studded affair, with Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and Harry Styles taking to the various stages (Justin Bieber and Shania Twain even made surprise cameos!). Setlists aside, this also meant there was tons of stage fashion to take in, which is always just as much a highlight and spectacle as the music. One musician whose Coachella style didn’t disappoint? That would be American singer-songwriter Conan Gray, who shut down his time slot while wearing a custom pink Valentino ensemble.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NME

Harry Styles’ Coachella crowd reportedly surpassed 100,000 people

Harry Styles drew a huge audience during his headline performance at Coachella 2022 last weekend. Sources have now told Variety that at least 100,000 fans gathered at the California festival’s main stage to watch the singer top the bill on Friday night (April 15). With an official total capacity of 125,000, this year’s Coachella was listed as sold out.
CELEBRITIES

