After a painful-looking injury on Saturday, the Chicago White Sox may have to be without their star outfielder for an extended time as Eloy Jimenez was carted off the field. The 25-year-old came up hobbled after running through a ground ball on his way to third base and could not leave the field under his own power. Jimenez just returned to fielding after being relegated to designated hitter duties while dealing with an ankle injury. Gavin Sheets took over in right field, with Andrew Vaughn moving over to left. There should be an update before Sunday’s series finale with the Twins, but don’t expect to see Jimenez out there. With a 2:10 PM ET start, it would be shocking to see the outfielder in the lineup after an injury that looked pretty bad.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO