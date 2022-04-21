2 men in Yonkers shooting that wounded veteran det. face gun trafficking charges: DOJ

YONKERS, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — Two suspects who were arrested during a gun investigation in Yonkers that resulted in the shooting of a 27-year department veteran and the death of a third suspect were charged on Thursday.

Bryce Martin, 23, and Xavier Simms, 22, have been charged with conspiring to traffic firearms from Georgia to New York, according to the Department of Justice.

"The defendants traveled together with a third co-conspirator who opened fire on a FBI Federal Task Force Officer after law enforcement attempted to interdict in Yonkers, New York on April 20, 2022," officials said Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday, members of the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and the Yonkers Police Department were investigating illegal firearms activity in the vicinity of Elm and Linden streets in Yonkers. During the course of their investigation, they attempted to interdict members of the conspiracy, including Martin and Simms.

Several Yonkers police officers converge on the intersection of Elm Street and Linden Street in the Nodine Hill section of Yonkers, following a police involved shooting April 20, 2022. Photo credit Frank Becerra Jr. / The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

The third co-conspirator, who Yonkers police earlier identified as Bryant Jackson, 28, shot and critically wounded an FBI Task Force Officer at close range after law enforcement approached members of the conspiracy, including Martin and Simms.

Law enforcement recovered at least four firearms from members of the conspiracy, including a "ghost gun," an untraceable firearm designed to evade law enforcement detection.

The investigation also revealed that Simms and Martin allegedly traveled together with Jackson, from Georgia, with several firearms to sell. Evidence recovered from their cellphones showed that Simms and Martin both had access to specialized firearms, including machine gun-style weapons.

Martin and Simms are each charged with one count of conspiring to traffic firearms. Both face a maximum of five years' imprisonment if convicted.

Things are back to normal at 115 Family Deli on Elm Street in Yonkers April 21, 2022. A Yonkers police detective was shot and a suspect killed in the bodega yesterday. Photo credit Frank Becerra Jr. / The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thursday's charges were unveiled just hours after Yonkers police released surveillance footage from the bodega at 115 Family Deli on Elm Street, where the shooting occurred.

Detective Brian Menton, a member of the task force who was shot in the stomach during Wednesday's incident, remained in critical but stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

"We're very grateful he's going to make a full recovery," Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said Thursday.

Mueller added that Menton is expected to retire next Thursday.