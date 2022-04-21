ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Northwestern baseball to host Michigan State at Miller Park

By Andrew Polk
AllWildcats
AllWildcats
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B68Ny_0fGSI9ci00

The Wildcats will look to bounce back in Big Ten Conference play after being swept by Illinois last weekend.

Northwestern baseball will reach the midpoint of the Big Ten Conference schedule this weekend when the team welcomes the Michigan State Spartans to Evanston. The Wildcats (16-16, 4-5 B1G) and Spartans (15-19, 2-7 B1G) were both swept last weekend in conference series but rebounded with midweek wins against non-conference opponents. Last season, the ‘Cats won three out of four games against Michigan State in Greenville, S.C., winning a series over the Spartans for the first time since 2010.

The Opponent

The Spartans have lost their first three Big Ten Conference series this year, falling to Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois. After being swept by Michigan at home last weekend, Michigan State defeated Oakland and Eastern Michigan this week in non-conference matchups. The Spartans are 1-3 in road series this year and own a 5-9 record in true road games.

Sophomore outfielder Jack Frank leads the team in several offensive statistics, including batting average (.333), home runs (6), runs (26) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.005). Frank has nine hits in his last five starts and has homered in the team’s previous two Big Ten series. Sophomore infielder Mitch Jebb provides speed at the top of the Spartan lineup, swiping 13 bases this year and leading the team in walks and hits. Michigan State ranks fifth in the Big Ten Conference with a .276 team batting average, barely edging Northwestern’s .275 team average this season.

Michigan State’s pitching staff has struggled against Big Ten opponents, allowing 67 earned runs in 79 conference innings. The defense has not helped Spartan pitchers much this year, as the team’s .961 fielding percentage is third to last in the conference. The Spartans feature one of the Big Ten’s top closers in Kyle Bischoff, a graduate transfer from Toledo. Bischoff has saved eight games in 2022 and has only surrendered one earned run in 18.2 innings with 23 strikeouts.

Michigan State head coach Jake Boss Jr. is in his 14 th year at the helm of the program and has amassed a 374-321 record. Boss led the Spartans to the NCAA Tournament in 2012 and won Big Ten Baseball Coach of the Year in 2011 after his team won the regular season title.

‘Cats Corner

Following a tough weekend in Champaign, the Wildcats beat Saint Louis 8-5 on Tuesday at Rocky and Berenice Miller Park. Sophomore right-hander David Utagawa started for the first time this year and held the Billikens to four hits and one unearned run over four innings. Stephen Hrustich blasted his seventh home run of the season in the fourth inning to break open the game, giving the junior his fourth home run in his last six games. Jay Beshears went 1-3 with a walk at the plate before closing out the game on the mound for his second save this year. Beshears extended his on-base streak to 18 games, recording hits in 17 of those contests.

The Schedule

The Wildcats and Spartans are scheduled to start the series at Miller Park on Friday at 3:30 p.m. CT, although poor weather conditions are forecasted. Follow the Northwestern Baseball Twitter account for updates on this weekend’s schedule.

Game 1: Friday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. CT

Game 2: Saturday, April 23, 2:00 p.m. CT

Game 3: Sunday, April 24, 2:00 p.m. CT

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game 1

Northwestern: LHP Sean Sullivan (4-0, 2.93 ERA, 46 IP, 61 K)

Michigan State: LHP Nick Powers (2-4, 5.82 ERA, 43.1 IP, 38 K)

Game 2

Northwestern: RHP Michael Farinelli (3-4, 3.98 ERA, 54.1 IP, 40 K)

Michigan State: RHP Conner Tomasic (2-1, 4.93 ERA, 38.1 IP, 33 K)

Game 3

Northwestern: RHP Grant Comstock (0-2, 5.03 ERA, 19.2 IP, 16 K)

Michigan State: RHP Harrison Cook (0-4, 8.91 ERA, 33.1 IP, 34 K)

How To Watch

WATCH

LISTEN

LIVE STATS

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Andrew Polk at @apolk17

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa's Connor McCaffery makes call for 2022-23 season

Connor McCaffery is not quite ready to leave Iowa City. One of the sons of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, Connor has spent 5 seasons with the Hawkeyes since joining the program for the 2017-18 season. Afforded the opportunity to return for final season, McCaffery announced Thursday that he will suit up for the Hawkeyes for the 2022-23 season.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State forward returning for seventh college basketball season

Seth Towns is going to be the veteran player in the B1G next season. Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch is reporting that Towns will be returning to Ohio State for his seventh season of college basketball. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to the recovery process after undergoing back surgery in the summer months.
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Zach Edey reveals decision for Purdue's 2022-23 season

Purdue basketball received some great news Friday for the 2022-23 season. Zach Edey – the starting center this past season – revealed on Twitter that he will be returning for his third year with the program. “Definitely ready to get to work again,” Edey wrote in his note. “See you in Mackey.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evanston, IL
College Sports
City
Oakland, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Evanston, IL
Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Toledo, IL
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Illinois College Sports
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State lands West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil

Ohio State has bolstered its backcourt with the addition of West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil. A three-year player who started the last two seasons for the Mountaineers, the 6-3, 205-pound McNeil averaged 12.2 points per game in each of the last two seasons. He joins the Buckeyes with one year of eligibility remaining. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Connor McCaffery Announces Decision On His Basketball Future

The Iowa Hawkeyes are expected to lose a few key playmakers from their 2021-22 roster. The good news, however, is that Connor McCaffery will return for another season. On Thursday night, McCaffery announced his decision to return to Iowa on his Twitter account. He posted a video with this caption: “Let’s run it back.”
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miller Park#Ohio State#College Baseball#The Opponent
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Indiana big man Michael Durr reveals transfer destination

Former Indiana basketball reserve center Michael Durr is leaving Bloomington for Orlando. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Durr is headed to UCF to continue his college basketball career. It’s a return back to the Sunshine State for the 7-foot center, who started his career at USF in Tampa.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
WATE

Former Tennessee post to transfer to Louisville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vols post Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced on his Twitter that he will be transferring to Louisville. The freshman initially struggled to find minutes in the middle of the season, but an injury to Olivier Nkamhoua opened up playing time for Huntley-Hatfield. During his only year at UT, Huntley-Hatfield averaged 3.9 points […]
LOUISVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Player Reportedly Returning For 7th Season

Ohio State’s backcourt won’t have to worry about a lack of experience next season. On Friday, it was announced that Seth Towns is returning to the Buckeyes for his seventh season of college basketball. Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch was first to report that Towns is returning...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Watch: MiLB game erupts in chaos after batter lands haymaker on pitcher

Minor League Baseball got heated last night in a Binghamton Rumble Ponies vs Portland Sea Dogs game at Hadlock Field. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies faced the Portland Sea Dogs last night at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine for an eventful and chaotic game of Minor League Baseball. The game quickly escalated in an unexpected turn of events when the two teams ended up in an all-out brawl on the field after an inaccurate pitch struck the Sea Dogs batter’s hand.
PORTLAND, ME
On3.com

KSR Today: Roster building continues for Kentucky

We are firmly in the offseason for both basketball and football, but there is no offseason anymore in modern college athletics. John Calipari and Mark Stoops are both trying to actively improve their rosters as the May 1 transfer portal deadline quickly approaches. KSR Today is here to get Saturday...
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State women's team snags early lead at Big Ten Championship

The Michigan State women’s golf team ended the first day of this year’s Big Ten Championship the same way it finished last year’s event: at the top of the leaderboard. The Spartans combined to shoot a 2-under-par 282 Friday during the first round of this year’s tournament at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh. Michigan State holds a three-shot lead on its nearest competitors: in-state rival Michigan along with Purdue, which both ended at 1-over-par 285.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllWildcats

AllWildcats

Chicago, IL
209
Followers
278
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsDaily is your source for the latest news on Northwestern athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/northwestern

Comments / 0

Community Policy