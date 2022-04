DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Grayson College (30-12, 18-4) scored three runs in the third inning on their way to a 4-3 win over Ranger College in game one of a doubleheader. The Vikings had a bit more offense in game two, winning 12-6. The first game was a seven-inning game, with the latter being a nine-inning matchup.

