ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Cookies are going away, but internet tracking may still be here to stay

By Harry Guinness
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Hgdc_0fGSHtfK00 Cookie tracking might be going away, but what about tracking on the internet, in general?. DEPOSIT PHOTOS

Whenever you do anything on the internet, you’re being tracked. As a recent segment on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver explains, there is a lot of money to be made from widespread data harvesting. It can be used to sell products , target potential voters , and even just scam people .

Cookies are one of the most common tools for tracking. They are short text files added to your browser that store data related to your visits on different websites. While they have beneficial uses, like keeping you logged in or saving your preferences on the sites you visit most often, they can also be used for more nefarious purposes. Since the mid-2000s , cookies and other forms of personalized third-party tracking have been employed by ad networks—including Google, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, and many others—and data brokers to follow users’ activities around the internet. A cookie can be used as a unique identifier for you that follows you across the internet. They’re a key part of how a web search for some product on your computer can lead to you seeing ads for it in your social media feeds on your smartphone.

Over the last few years, however, consumer opinions have shifted against this kind of targeting. In the wake of scandals like Cambridge Analytica (although it didn’t actually use cookies), society has broadly started to recognize both how invasive this kind of tracking is—and how it can be used to discriminate and reinforce prejudices . In a 2019 report from Pew Research Center , 79 percent of Americans were reportedly concerned about how much data companies were collecting about them, and 81 percent of Americans felt the potential risks of data collection outweighed the potential benefits.

Apple was the first major consumer tech company to position itself as privacy-first . Its Safari browser has blocked some third-party cookies since 2017 and all third-party cookies since 2020. In 2021, it also introduced a feature where apps would have to ask for explicit permission from users to track them . (Facebook parent company Meta has claimed this last update alone will cost Facebook $10 billion in lost revenue this year).

[Related: DuckDuckGo’s new Mac browser aims to put privacy first ]

Firefox has also blocked some third-party cookies since 2019, and unveiled Total Cookie Protection in 2021 which consigns each site’s cookies to its own separate “cookie jar,” which bars information from being shared with other websites. There has also been a rise in privacy browsers, like those from DuckDuckGo and Brave , that take an even more aggressive stance on blocking tracking. Both use their own custom search engines as well as other privacy focused features like easy data deletion to limit how much data can be gleaned from your browsing activities.

Even Google is getting in on the action. It will start blocking third-party cookies in its Chrome browser ( the most popular browser in the world ) in 2023—although that is about a year later than was initially planned.

For all this, internet tracking isn’t going away. The methods are just going to change. For example, Google announced that it is replacing cookies with a new feature called “Topics .” And, as an article in The New York Times speculates , the current fixes might serve entrenched interests best, rather than consumers or smaller businesses. With third-party tracking curtailed, it might be harder to track users as they move around different apps and services, but not if they stay within the same ecosystem. If you’re logged into your Google account in Google Chrome, using Google to search the internet, and watching videos on YouTube, Google doesn’t need cookies to track you—it has plenty of data already linked to your account. Similarly, while Apple largely blocks third-parties from gathering data about its users, it still has access to a spectacular amount of information. Meta’s Facebook and Instagram won’t be able to track what you look at on Amazon, but they still have a record of who you follow and interact with. The big tech companies, it seems, will be in the strongest position going forward.

All this is still up in the air, though. Internet tracking is in a transitional phase. The European Union is levying increasingly large fines for breaches of its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws, which might start to skew the risk calculus for some companies. Efforts are also underway to block these new forms of tracking— both DuckDuckGo and Brave have just announced that their browsers will bypass Google’s AMP pages, one of the ways that Google has leveraged its size to further track users . Internet tracking is definitely going to continue but, fingers-crossed, it might get better.

Comments / 1

Related
komando.com

If you see these 4 words on Facebook Messenger, don’t click

Meta’s Facebook is undoubtedly the largest social media platform globally, and its Messenger is used by more than 900 million people a month. That is an awful lot of messages, but unfortunately, not all of them are friendly conversations. Tap or click here to use Messenger without a Facebook account.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Protection#Internet Browser#Big Tech#Smartphone#Cookie
komando.com

Scam alert: Don’t click on these voicemail links in your email inbox

Scammers are continually evolving their tricks to trap as many people as possible. Whether it’s impersonating government agencies or faking a call from the bank, unfortunately, many people will fall victim. With so many new scams and methods, it can be challenging to keep track of them. Often, criminals...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A Price Increase That Will Affect All Customers—People Are Not Happy About This!

How many times, in the last few years alone, have you thought about what to do at night and ended up happily snuggling under a blanket and watching something great on Netflix? The streaming giant has been a significant part of our lives, especially during the pandemic — which is why it’s unusual and surprising to hear people complaining about Netflix. But a recent announcement has some fans split. Netflix just announced a price increase that will affect all customers — and people are not happy about this.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy owners, beware! Nasty flaw allowed hackers to wipe your phone's data

A newly discovered vulnerability dubbed "CVE-2022-22292" allowed hackers to make phone calls, install and delete apps, weaken HTTPS security by downloading arbitrary root certificates, and deploy factory resets (i.e., wiping all of your data) on Samsung phones. Kryptowire, a mobile security and privacy solutions company, found the critical security flaw...
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

Popular Science

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy