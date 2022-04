The latest season of "Call of Duty: Warzone" is winding down with the help of a Snoop Dogg skin, which arrived just in time for 4/20. Now Season 3 is just around the corner, and it looks to be one of the game's biggest yet — literally. Of course, some gamers may be disappointed that Activision didn't announce a new "Call of Duty," as many speculated, but it is embracing a crossover idea that fans already predicted. A recent "Call of Duty" blog post confirmed recent leaks that pointed to the arrival of Godzilla and King Kong. The classic monsters will be making their way to "Call of Duty: Warzone" and "Vanguard" next month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO