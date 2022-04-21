ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several Displaced Following Structure Fire In Bethany

By Anjelicia Bruton
 3 days ago
Caution tape is still wrapped around the Townsquare Condominiums in Bethany following a devastating fire Wednesday.

Some condo residents said the damage is heartbreaking.

There was a multi-agency response to a structure fire at the duplex near Northwest 16th Street and Rockwell Avenue. Four firefighters with the Oklahoma City Fire Department suffered minor injuries.

The Bethany Fire Department said no one else was hurt, but several units received extensive damage.

The state fire marshal was onsite sifting through the destroyed homes. People living in the complex were there, as well.

After the fire, several people had to find housing for the night. When they returned Thursday morning, there was not much left of their homes.

“I think it's still sinking in. It's still the initial shock of everything, but as long as everyone's OK, everything can be replaced and rebuilt,” resident Jennifer Pond said. “I'm just trying to take it one day at a time. I'm just trying to take it one day at a time, and I feel like everything will work out.”

Pond said she stayed at a hotel Wednesday night thanks to American Red Cross assistance.

Several other residents who were displaced used their services, as well. Families are encouraged to reach out to get help getting back on their feet.

Authorities said the fire is still under investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Structure Fire#Firefighters#Accident#American Red Cross
