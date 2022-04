PASCO, Wash. — What began as a routine traffic stop resulted in the seizure of massive quantities of illegal drugs and guns that put a teenager behind bars. According to Sgt. Rigo Pruneda of the Pasco Police Department, officers stopped a male suspect in his vehicle on Saturday and shortly after, noticed evidence of possible drugs and guns inside. They arrested the 17-year-old driver for allegedly driving with a suspended license and a K9 unit was deployed to the scene.

