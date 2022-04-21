Why Rolls-Royce's Flying Electric Taxis Aren't As Far Off As You Think

Browse the internet and it's clear the Ford Mustang GT is best known for crashing into people, other cars, and immovable objects. But sometimes it likes to go fast in a straight line. In a new video from horsepower junkie and professional drag racer Emelia Hartford, we get to see her massively overpowered sixth-generation Mustang head to the drag strip for some quarter-mile runs. Hartford has proven that she has what it takes to pilot seriously powerful cars down the strip as we've seen with her twin-turbo Chevrolet Corvette which at one point held the record as the fastest C8 in the world. Unfortunately, things don't go as planned this time around with her Stang, and Hartford ends up blowing the engine on her highly modified beast.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO