ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

16-Year-Old Girl Shot in Broad Daylight in Belmont Cragin

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Thursday in Belmont Cragin. About...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 5

John
2d ago

The Belmont Cragin area went to the toilet when most of the Polish community left and was replaced by another demographic.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Daily Voice

7-Year-Old Girl Shot In Hempstead

Police are investigating after a 7-year-old girl was shot on Long Island. The incident occurred on Saturday, March 26 at around 2:50 p.m. in Hempstead. Upon arrival at Evans Avenue, Hempstead Police officers discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to her left arm. She was transported to an area...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
CBS Chicago

One man dead after fight inside Bronzeville store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the gunman who killed one person after an argument in Bronzeville. The man was shot across the street from the Snipes store in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove just before 1 p.m. The road was closed until just a few minutes before 5 p.m. A witness, who works security security across the street, told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza that there was an argument inside the Snipes that ended on the street along South Cottage Grove Avenue. She said the victim was trying to get into a car with a woman and a toddler...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Broad Daylight#Belmont Cragin#Community First Hospital
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Chicago

Crash Investigation Shuts Down Intersection in Marquette Park

Police and emergency personnel were called to 69th Street and Western Avenue Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood following reports of a crash. Video from NBC's Sky 5 chopper at the scene showed that the intersection has been shut down in both directions and shell casings appeared scattered across the street.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

4th body pulled from Chicago waters in less than a week

CHICAGO — A woman’s body was pulled from the Chicago River Friday morning. This is the fourth body that has been found in the city waterways in the past week. Police said the woman’s body, identified Friday night as Karina Alanis, 31, was discovered in the 2600 block of South Damen around 7:50 a.m. and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Woman arrested, charged in South Bend homicide investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police say a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with Monday’s homicide on the city’s east side. Through interviews and processing of evidence, the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified 27-year-old Marqisha Thomas as a suspect in the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Civon Green.
SOUTH BEND, IN
NJ.com

9-year-old girl shot to death in Trenton

A 9-year-old girl was killed by gunfire during a reported brawl in downtown Trenton Friday night, according to authorities. No one has been arrested in the shooting that occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Kingsbury Square, according to a press release from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Police responded to...
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
78K+
Followers
57K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy