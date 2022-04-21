16-Year-Old Girl Shot in Broad Daylight in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the gunman who killed one person after an argument in Bronzeville. The man was shot across the street from the Snipes store in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove just before 1 p.m. The road was closed until just a few minutes before 5 p.m. A witness, who works security security across the street, told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza that there was an argument inside the Snipes that ended on the street along South Cottage Grove Avenue. She said the victim was trying to get into a car with a woman and a toddler...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO