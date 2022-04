Dungeons & Dragons will release an adventure set in the Dragonlance campaign setting later this year. Wizards of the Coast revealed that they will release Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen in late 2022. No other details about the upcoming book was announced, although a brief trailer indicated that the campaign setting's focus seemed to be on the War of the Lance. In addition, Wizards of the Coast is releasing a "battle game" called Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn, which appears to be a tabletop game of some kind. It's unclear whether the Dragonlance adventure will replace Wizards' typical fall adventure release, or if this adventure will be released in addition to a different D&D adventure also released this fall.

