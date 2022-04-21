ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mike Tyson Repeatedly Punches Man In Face On Plane, Bloodies Passenger

By Holly Haze
 3 days ago

New footage has been shared of boxing legend Mike Tyson punching someone on a plane. The video from Wednesday shows 55-year-old Tyson repeatedly punching a passenger seated behind him, even causing some bloodshed. Apparently, Tyson had been friendly before the incident but became annoyed when one of the passengers kept pestering him for an autograph.

Sources close to Tyson say that the man getting punched was intoxicated and would not leave the boxer alone.

How would you react to seeing Mike Tyson on your flight? Do you think things could have gotten worse for this passenger?

UPI News

Men killed by NYC train identified as French graffiti artists

April 23 (UPI) -- Two men who died when they were hit by a train in the Brooklyn borough of New York City have been identified as well-known French graffiti artists. Pierre Audebert, 28, and Julian Blanc, 34, were found dead near the Sutter Ave-Rutland Road station around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, WABC reported. Their remains were found in "very bad condition" by the operator of another train.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Depp Said He Hoped Ex Was Rotting In A Trunk

Things are looking bleak for Johnny Depp in court.  Johnny Depp’s true feeling about his ex are coming out during court sessions. Depp’s longtime friend Isaac Baruch took the stand in the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard today. During cross examination by Heard’s lawyer, old text messages between Depp and Baruch were revealed, […]
CELEBRITIES
