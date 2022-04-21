Mike Tyson Repeatedly Punches Man In Face On Plane, Bloodies Passenger

New footage has been shared of boxing legend Mike Tyson punching someone on a plane. The video from Wednesday shows 55-year-old Tyson repeatedly punching a passenger seated behind him, even causing some bloodshed. Apparently, Tyson had been friendly before the incident but became annoyed when one of the passengers kept pestering him for an autograph.

Sources close to Tyson say that the man getting punched was intoxicated and would not leave the boxer alone.

How would you react to seeing Mike Tyson on your flight? Do you think things could have gotten worse for this passenger?