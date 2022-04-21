Newest Denver library to be named after well-known local artist

The Denver Public Library Commission announced Thursday that its newest branch will be named after Bob Ragland, a teacher and award-winning artist who died April 10, 2021.

Ragland was known to stroll to the library every day and would sketch a drawing along the way.

"Bob Ragland was an artist, library supporter and a community leader and resident from the Whittier and Five Points neighborhood," Michelle Jeske, city librarian, said in a news release. "Our newest branch has a community arts focus and it is fitting to name our newest branch library after him."

The 27th branch of the Denver Public Library system opened in February at 1900 E. 35th St., Suite A, and is now known as the Bob Ragland Library Branch.

Community members voted to have Ragland carry the name of the newest library branch. He was one of four finalists along with Lorraine Granado, South Platte and ArtPark, according to the library.

Ragland was a nationally known artist who created paintings, drawings and sculptures, some of which were commissioned by former President Jimmy Carter and former Colorado Lt. Gov. George Brown.

Ragland was also a teacher.

"He found some tools that worked great for him and helped him flourish in the Denver art community, but he was just as passionate about sharing his tips and tricks to make sure others also succeeded," said Dominique Wallace, a former student of Ragland.

Bob Ragland's son, Mark Ragland, said he was overwhelmed on Thursday to learn that the new branch would be named after his father. He said it reflects the impact his father had in the community.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to preserve his legacy," Mark Ragland said. "It gives other people an opportunity to see and experience and learn his story. Hopefully, it'll also inspire people."

Library officials said they will hold a grand opening for the newest branch in the coming months.

For additional information about the Bob Ragland Library Branch, click here.