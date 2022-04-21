ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Newest Denver library to be named after well-known local artist

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUIdr_0fGSFBlm00

The Denver Public Library Commission announced Thursday that its newest branch will be named after Bob Ragland, a teacher and award-winning artist who died April 10, 2021.

Ragland was known to stroll to the library every day and would sketch a drawing along the way.

"Bob Ragland was an artist, library supporter and a community leader and resident from the Whittier and Five Points neighborhood," Michelle Jeske, city librarian, said in a news release. "Our newest branch has a community arts focus and it is fitting to name our newest branch library after him."

The 27th branch of the Denver Public Library system opened in February at 1900 E. 35th St., Suite A, and is now known as the Bob Ragland Library Branch.

Community members voted to have Ragland carry the name of the newest library branch. He was one of four finalists along with Lorraine Granado, South Platte and ArtPark, according to the library.

Ragland was a nationally known artist who created paintings, drawings and sculptures, some of which were commissioned by former President Jimmy Carter and former Colorado Lt. Gov. George Brown.

Ragland was also a teacher.

"He found some tools that worked great for him and helped him flourish in the Denver art community, but he was just as passionate about sharing his tips and tricks to make sure others also succeeded," said Dominique Wallace, a former student of Ragland.

Bob Ragland's son, Mark Ragland, said he was overwhelmed on Thursday to learn that the new branch would be named after his father. He said it reflects the impact his father had in the community.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to preserve his legacy," Mark Ragland said. "It gives other people an opportunity to see and experience and learn his story. Hopefully, it'll also inspire people."

Library officials said they will hold a grand opening for the newest branch in the coming months.

For additional information about the Bob Ragland Library Branch, click here.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Dumb Friends League Seeing ‘Alarming’ Number Of Pets Ending Up In Shelters

(CBS4) – According to the Denver Dumb Friends League, an alarming number of pets are ending up in shelters right now. In March alone, the organization had more than 1,100 animals come in to their three shelters. “It’s unusual because Colorado and Denver in particular, the communities love dogs. For the past decade before the pandemic we couldn’t keep dogs. Dogs flew out of here,” Katie Parker said. (credit: CBS) Parker is the Vice President of sheltering for the Denver Dumb Friends League. She says what they are seeing now is more than just pandemic related. “People having their lives disrupted because of COVID and...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city dubbed one of 'least sustainable' in country

LawnStarter.com recently published their ranking of America's 'most sustainable' cities and while some Colorado cities fared decently, one spot was among the five 'least sustainable' spots. In order to determine the rankings, LawnStarter considered 23 different metrics across five categories related to sustainability – policy, infrastructure, pollution, transportation, and food...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Denver, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Mile High City is a perfect blend of urban excitement and outdoor adventures. This city is a favorite among foodies with award-winning restaurants and more breweries than any other US city. Here are some of the popular Mexican restaurants in Denver you’ll want to try.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Is Europe More Accepting of Weed Than Colorado?

Dear Stoner: I’ve seen way more cannabis acceptance in Amsterdam than Denver. I don’t get the Mile High reputation. Dear Kade: Unlike Amsterdam, Denver actually has licensed stores where you can buy cannabis — more per capita than anywhere else in the United States, mind you — and our pot is a helluva lot better than the ’90s weed sold in Amsterdam coffee shops, which could be closed to tourists if that city’s mayor gets her way. I’ll also have you know that Denver was recently ranked #1 and #2 on lists of American stoner cities by Real Estate Witch and LawnStarter, two prestigious companies that we’ve definitely heard of before and that would never create headline-grabbing lists for media plugs.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
New Country 99.1

Six Amish Communities Currently Exist in Colorado

Most of the Amish population resides in Ohio and the other states in the eastern portion of the country, but many Amish families have now migrated out west, including to Colorado. A few Amish people attempted to settle in Colorado during the 1900s, but these communities were short-lived due to...
Westword

Denver's Newly Licensed Marijuana Lounge Closed on 4/20

Tetra Lounge, the newly licensed marijuana-friendly smoking lounge in RiNo, probably won't be open in time for 4/20, according to its owner. After a ribbon-cutting on March 30 with Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock to celebrate Tetra's new pot hospitality license, Dewayne Benjamin was confident that he'd pass the city's final inspections in time to mark the cannabis holiday on April 20. After all, he'd been operating Tetra as a private, members-only marijuana smoking lounge at 3039 Walnut Street since 2018, and had been renovating the building to make sure it would be up to code when inspection time came.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Whittier#Suite A#Artpark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
9NEWS

New 13-story hotel coming to Denver's Civic Center Park

DENVER — A new downtown Denver hotel is aiming to be the first carbon-positive hotel in the United States. Real estate developer Urban Villages announced Friday the start of construction on Populus, a new 265-room, 13-story hotel next to Denver's Civic Center Park. Designed with district eye-shaped windows inspired...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy