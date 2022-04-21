ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over $2.2 million waiting to be claimed, Powerball prize set to expire soon

By Ishshah Padilla
 3 days ago
A multimillion-dollar winner has just a few days left to step up and claim their more than $2.2 million lottery prize as it is set to expire soon. According to Powerball, the drawing was held back on Oct. 27, 2021....

The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

These are the cheapest middle-class neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Despite suffering the highest population loss amongst counties in the United States, losing 159,621 persons in 2021, Los Angeles County remains one of the most desirable areas to live in the United States for a multitude of obvious reasons. It is filled with sandy beaches, majestic mountains, breathtaking landscapes, and glitz & glamour, which naturally skyrockets the value of properties in the surrounding area, making it extremely challenging for middle-class citizens to establish themselves permanently.
CBS LA

Home prices in Orange County highest its ever been

For the first time ever the median home price in Orange County has topped $1 million."Ever since the pandemic, real estate just really rebounded," said real estate broker Brett Smith. "I think people took time to realize we need more space and maybe we want to relocate and it just caused a housing boom."The real estate mark has rebounded so much that in a span of two days, Smith had nine offers for two of his properties in San Juan Capistrano — one of which sold for $220,000 over the asking price. According to the latest figures, in 45 out...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/22/22

In Riverside County, there were 452 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 14th, hospitalizations have increased in the county by 48%, with 43 and seven COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported ten new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday. On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
