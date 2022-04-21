Over $2.2 million waiting to be claimed, Powerball prize set to expire soon

For the first time ever the median home price in Orange County has topped $1 million."Ever since the pandemic, real estate just really rebounded," said real estate broker Brett Smith. "I think people took time to realize we need more space and maybe we want to relocate and it just caused a housing boom."The real estate mark has rebounded so much that in a span of two days, Smith had nine offers for two of his properties in San Juan Capistrano — one of which sold for $220,000 over the asking price. According to the latest figures, in 45 out...

