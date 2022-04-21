Over $2.2 million waiting to be claimed, Powerball prize set to expire soon
By Ishshah Padilla
FOX26
3 days ago
A multimillion-dollar winner has just a few days left to step up and claim their more than $2.2 million lottery prize as it is set to expire soon. According to Powerball, the drawing was held back on Oct. 27, 2021....
Did you buy a Powerball ticket in Perris last October? You could be holding on to a $2.2 million-winning ticket, and California Lottery officials want to talk to you before it’s too late to claim the prize. The ticket — sold at a Circle K at 19470 Brown Street in Perris on Oct. 27 — […]
A California lottery winner’s loss could be state public schools’ gain if a victorious ticket goes unclaimed by Monday. That day marks 180 since a person purchased the ticket at a Riverside County gas station.
A multimillion-dollar-winning Powerball ticket bought at a Circle K in Perris last year is set to expire on Monday. The owner of the ticket has not been found but store workers have a feeling of who it can be. "When we see him in the camera we know him," said...
