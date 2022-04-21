‘We want the ring:’ YSU tennis teams looking to make history this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This season has been one for the books for the Youngstown State University men’s and women’s tennis teams.

“It’s so good,” YSU freshman Julia Marko said. “I can say we are all playing so good.”

Both teams are undefeated in Horizon League play. The men are 7-0, while the women are sitting at 5-0.

“We have a very young team,” YSU women’s head coach Mickael Sopel said. “But they’ve been just great, working really hard, playing some great tennis out there.”

“Little bumps at the beginning because it was an all-freshman team almost playing in the top-six,” YSU men’s head coach Ulises Hernandez said. “Right now, everything is kind of unfolding how we planned four years ago.”

On Saturday, the two squads are battling for the Horizon League regular-season championship. It would mark the first time in program history that both the men’s and women’s teams won the title in the same season.

“I think it’s really good,” Marko said. “It’s awesome. Even with the boys, we are close. We practice every day really hard for two, two and a half hours. We put in a lot of work. So, I think we can see the results now.”

The men’s team has the opportunity to win the title outright. The Penguins already clinched a share of it last weekend, marking the program’s first conference title in 42 years.

“We were so excited,” YSU freshman Clement Mainguy said. “We were singing in the locker room, but obviously that was for just one day. The next day, we were like, ‘Ok, boys. Focus. We don’t want to share with Cleveland State.'”

On the women’s side, the Penguins are looking for their first conference title since 2018 in a winner-take-all match against Cleveland State.

“We are so nervous, all of us, but we are really confident and motivated to win,” Marko added. “We really want the ring. We want to win, so we are pretty excited and looking forward to it.”

The women play host to the Vikings Saturday afternoon at 1 pm. The men will also face Cleveland State but are on the road at 2 p.m.

