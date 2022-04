Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is looking to secure a multibillion-dollar investment that would allow an unnamed company to build a new factory in the state. "We have the opportunity to land one of the largest factories in the entire country. Just a humongous, humongous factory with billions and billions of dollars worth of investment, thousands and thousands of jobs," Stitt said during a news conference Monday. "So I'm asking for the legislature to do some special, what we call mega legislation, for not only this new company but also future ones that are going to look to expand."

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO