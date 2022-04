EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eureka High School is leading the largest student-led fundraiser for St. Jude in the country. In just one week, through the school’s Fight for Life fundraiser, the students raised $61,700.70. This brings the high school’s cumulative total, over eight years, to $412,000. The school hosted an assembly on Friday to share the total money raised with the students.

EUREKA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO