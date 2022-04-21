ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastic Beach, NY

Reward Offered for Burglary and Assault Suspects in Mastic Beach

By Holly Johnson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MASTIC BEACH, NY – Two men entered a Mastic Beach home on Tuesday and...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

Related
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
FOX Carolina

U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on murder suspect

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Marshals announced that they are offering a $10,000 reward for information on a homicide investigation from 2020. Officials said 19-year-old Dionate Whitson, also known as Diontae Whitson, was charged with first-degree murder following the November 28, 2020, killing of a teenager. According to investigators, Whitson could be living among the homeless populations.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Daily Voice

ID Released For Person Killed In Hit-Run Coram Crash

Police have released the identity of a person killed in a hit-and-run Long Island crash. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 in Coram. A bicyclist was traveling eastbound on the shoulder in front of 50 Middle Country Road, when he was struck by a light-colored SUV that was also traveling eastbound, Suffolk County Police said.
CORAM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Mastic Beach, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Mastic Beach, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Suffolk County Police#Burglary
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Body Found In Susquehanna River ID’d As Man Shot By Police: Report

A body found floating in the Susquehanna River has been identified by his wife as the man shot by police during a domestic incident last January, CBS 21 reports.The body found between Middletown and Three Mile Island is Miguel Maldonado Jr., 36, his wife, Andrea Maldonado told the outlet, identifyi…
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

87K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy