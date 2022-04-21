Reading Police Seize Guns, Money, Crack During Wood Street Drug House Raid

OCEAN COUNTY – Several police agencies searched a home in Lakehurst, a car in Lakewood, and three other homes in Ewing, finding a variety of drugs and weapons. The searches took place on April 14. Officers found 600 lbs of marijuana, 3.5 oz of cocaine, an ounce of Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, a gallon of promethazine (a prescription antihistamine that’s also used as a sedative), and about $158,000 in cash. They also recovered a loaded Performance Center M&P .380 handgun and a loaded Keltec 9mm rifle with high capacity magazine.

