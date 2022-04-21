WYDOT reminds not to place signs along roads

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has a reminder for anyone with a hankering to post signs along roads and highways: Just don’t do it.

Whether you are a resident of our state, someone doing business here, a political candidate, or selling real estate (or potentially other goods), this applies to you, WYDOT said Thursday. The agency cited Wyoming statute 24-10-104, which says that outdoor advertising must meet various conditions in order to be allowed.

“Placing signs or objects within highway rights-of-way is prohibited, including on right-of-way fencing or on trees, traffic signs or traffic signal poles within the right-of-way,” WYDOT reminded people.

There are a few reasons why you should not post materials along highways, roads and the like.

For one, such “signs in the rights of way and on traffic poles create a distraction to drivers, thus increasing the likelihood of an accident.”

Further, the agency continued in its announcement, “the accumulation of paper, tape and staples becomes a littering issue.”

WYDOT had one final reminder to those who might be tempted to violate this portion of the state’s statute: “Fines and even jail time can be inflicted on those who don’t comply with the law.”