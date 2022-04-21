ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans GM Jon Robinson on trading WR A.J. Brown: ‘I do not foresee that happening’

By Kayla Anderson
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The 2022 NFL Draft is one week away, and while the Tennessee Titans are working on finalizing their draft board, there is another order of business that they are trying to take care of and it has to do with their star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

On Thursday, Titans general manager Jon Robinson spoke to the media and was hit early with questions regarding Brown and a possible new deal. There has been no solid indication that the product of Ole Miss is going anywhere, however he has been active on social media over the past few weeks and has made it clear, he wants to get paid.

While Robinson hasn’t recently talked with Brown, he has been in contact with his agent.

“We’ve had some discussions with his reps. He was here a couple of weeks ago, I talked to him,” said Robinson. “Working through that and I’m not going to get into any details with, you know, contract negotiations. Never have really done that. But you know, we’ve made it public about how we feel about A.J. (Brown), and how we want him to be a part of this football team.”

That has been the unified message from both Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel, but right now the market for NFL wide receivers has been reset and they aren’t coming cheap.

“I don’t know what the trends are with that. But it’s interesting to look at and where that has shifted. Every year it seems like certain positions, there’s ebbs and flows with where those markets go. A couple of years ago the safety market was down, that’s when we – I think we got Kenny Vaccaro. He was out there for a while, and we were fortunate enough that he was there in August. So, just kind of year to year how those market trends are.

Brown is not planning on being at the facility for offseason activities, and right now there are no indications that he is going to request a trade. Robinson also shot down the possibility of Brown being traded between now and the draft.

“I think I’ve spoke on that several times now, so I do not foresee that happening,” said Robinson.

Brown is entering the last year of his rookie deal, and has proven to be the team’s number one wide receiver. In three seasons with the Titans he has played in 43 games with 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

