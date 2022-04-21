ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Dozens lead march and protest for Robert Wright who was shot by federal agents

 3 days ago

AUGUSTA ( WJBF) — Protesters gathered outside of the Richmond County Courthouse Thursday demanding justice for Robert Wright.

They marched to Federal Justice Center as a call to action for the federal agents who shot him.

The 34-year-old was shot and killed during an encounter with an A-T-F agent and a U-S Marshall officer trying to serve an arrest warrant.

His family says during that encounter he was shot 38 times.

“It hurt. That was my baby boy. He would have been 35 on May 12th,” Robert Wright’s mother Evon Wright said.

Weeks after his death Wright’s attorney said SLED investigators said there is no body cam or dash cam video from the shooting.

“I’m appalled. As a family unit we want to know why,” Wright’s aunt Doris Crutchfield said.

Wright’s attorney said he is looking into the case for any evidence of misconduct.

Wright’s family’s said they want answers for a death they say wasn’t justified.

“Whoever did this, whoever is responsible for this I want to see them go to jail because they’re criminals. They’re not law enforcement. They’re murderers,” Crutchfield said.

Comments

fuck racists
2d ago

so, we know one side. how about tell us the other side. why was an a warrant in place in first place, why was it by federal and ATF agents, just how bad was this person. and big one here, were the officers met with resistance while serving the warrant. my bet is yes, but the article and report does not say. I'll search a bit more on it to be certain. maybe there is some real reporting out there on the case to be found.

