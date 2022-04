Click here to read the full article. Young Sheldon co-creator Steve Molaro told us that George and Mary would experience déjà vu when 17-year-old Georgie informed them that he was going to be a father. And during Thursday’s episode, titled “A God-Fearin’ Baptist and a Hot Trophy Husband,” an ongoing discussion about their own experience getting pregnant and marrying young led to a heated exchange at an already tense family dinner. Mary was adamant throughout the episode: Georgie was to do right in the eyes of the Lord and marry Mandy. But George disagreed. “You ever stop to think she...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO