PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce that the City’s Community Improvement Commission has awarded a $2,000 beautification grant to L&S Enterprises LLC.L&S Enterprises LLC owners 316 Thorn Street, which was damaged by a vehicle that collided with the property earlier this month. The matter is an active case under the Princeton Police Department. The property is being leased by Royal Fades Barber Shop and has since been partially repaired by the property owner. The location is structurally safe for customers to continue to receive their haircuts from Travis Francisco (business owner) and other Royal Fades staff.

3 DAYS AGO