Randolph County, NC

Randolph company to expand operation, create 220 new jobs

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
 3 days ago
On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper announced the creation of more than 200 manufacturing jobs in Randolph County, according to information released by the governor's office.

In a press release, Cooper announced manufacturing firm Technimark will expand its operation. The move is expected to generate around 220 new jobs for Randolph County.

“Manufacturers like Technimark know firsthand how well we support them, from our skilled workforce to a transportation network that makes it easy to reach customers quickly and efficiently," Cooper said Thursday.

Based in Asheboro, Technimark is a manufacturing firm that specializes in packaging.

"Technimark provides clients with customized, end-to-end packaging solutions that improve quality, reduce risk, lower costs, and speed products to market," reads information provided by Cooper's office. "Technimark’s project in Randolph County will help the company meet supply opportunities from medical device companies that require U.S. manufacturing."

The expansion is expected to total $62 million.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Watauga Democrat

Report: North Carolina mirrors national trend of increasing home foreclosures

(The Center Square) — Home foreclosures are on the rise in North Carolina and nationwide, though they remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report. A Foreclosure Market Report published Thursday by ATTOM, a company that tracks foreclosures, showed a total of 33,333 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings in March 2022, an increase of 29% from the previous month and 181% over the last year.
REAL ESTATE
Mount Airy News

The readers have spoken

Thursday, the Mount Airy News held its Readers Choice Award luncheon at Cross Creek Country Club, recognizing local businesses and professionals who were chosen as among the best in their field by Mount Airy News readers. We’ll have a complete rundown of the winners, along with a special section honoring...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WRAL News

Foreclosures are up 182% in Wake, but high equity and high demand mean most of those at risk will sell, not lose homes entirely

RALEIGH – Foreclosures are surging in Wake County, according to the latest data from ATTOM Data Solutions, which published a report on foreclosure activity this week. Even in a highly competitive housing market, in a region that has seen strong gains in equity growth and total housing market value, nearly three times more homeowners lost their homes to foreclosure in the first quarter of 2022 than did in 2021 in Wake County.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
