Bucks' Khris Middleton expected to miss at least two weeks with MCL sprain

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks fell at home to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night in Game 2 of a first-round series, but may have suffered an even more significant loss Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks will be without three-time All-Star Khris Middleton for at least two weeks after he suffered an MCL sprain. The injury will rule out Middleton for the remainder of the team's series against the Bulls and could cost him time beyond that if the Bucks manage to advance.

Middleton, 30, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter Wednesday and was forced to leave for the remainder of the game. After the loss, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters it was an MCL sprain but said a Thursday MRI would give the team an idea of its severity.

A year ago, Middleton averaged 23.6 points, 5.1 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game during the Bucks' postseason run to win the NBA Finals. He has been the Bucks' second-leading scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo in each of the last five seasons.

According to Wojnarowski, the Bucks plan to re-evaluate Middleton in two weeks.

If the Bucks manage to beat the Bulls in the first round, Milwaukee would face the winner of a series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics currently lead the series 2-0.

