Steven Stamkos has helped lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cups, and now he also leads the franchise in all-time points. Stamkos set the record in Thursday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs when he scored on the power play to make it 3-0 in the game. The achievement was quickly recognized in the arena with a tribute video and a standing ovation. His parents had managed to make it to the game to see him set the record.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO