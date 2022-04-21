Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Unavailable Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the playoff-bound Penguins. “We just weren’t good enough,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “I was hopeful that we were going to have a better effort.” The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO