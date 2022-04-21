Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Unavailable Thursday

Cirelli (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against Florida, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. As Smith notes, it's possible that Cirelli is simply getting a rest day but it's unclear if he's dealing with some sort of injury as well. The 24-year-old center has 17 goals and 42 points on the year. The Lightning will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen Sunday.
Knight will get the starting nod at home against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Knight is currently riding a five-game winning streak where he's allowed just seven total goals with a .939 save percentage. He's improved to 18-8-3 with a 2.77 GAA this season after starting the year with a 3.39 GAA before Jan. 1. The 21-year-old is 2-0-0 against the Lightning this season, including a Dec. 30 victory where he stopped 39 of 42 shots.
PHILADELPHIA – It might not have been your typical Battle of Pennsylvania but at least the Flyers, led by some of their youngsters like Noah Cates (two goals) and Morgan Frost, can say they put a wound in the Penguins’ playoff plans.
With the Pittsburgh boys embroiled in a heated competition for the third and final seeded position in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers came out on Sunday and played party poopers, defeating their cross-state rivals, 4-1,...
Joshua was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. With Tyler Bozak (lower body) back from injured reserve, Joshua no longer had a spot on the NHL roster. He's scored eight points in 30 games with the Blues this season.
Rittich will get the starting nod Sunday at home against the Wild. Rittich stopped all nine shots he faced in relief of Juuse Saros during Saturday's loss to the Lightning. The 29-year-old is now 5-3-2 with a 3.33 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 14 games this season. He stopped 26 of 28 shots in a March 13 win over Minnesota.
Schenn (upper body) will not suit up Sunday against the Ducks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Schenn will miss his second straight contest Sunday. It's unclear how long the 30-year-old is expected to be out, but his next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Avalanche.
Kuemper will patrol the blue paint in Winnipeg on Sunday. After winning six straight starts, Kuemper has lost his last two while allowing eight goals on 53 shots. Still, he's 36-11-3 with a solid 2.48 GAA and .923 save percentage through 54 appearances. The 31-year-old stopped 34 of 35 shots in a Jan. 6 win over the Jets.
Muzzin (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against Washington, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Muzzin joined the team on its three-game road trip but didn't play during that time. He'll miss his sixth straight game Sunday and it's unclear when Toronto expects him to return.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday.
Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row.
Sidney Crosby scored for the playoff-bound Penguins.
“We just weren’t good enough,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “I was hopeful that we were going to have a better effort.”
The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining...
Price (rest) will not be available Sunday against Boston or Wednesday against the Rangers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. Price could return for Montreal's season finale against Florida on Friday but it's unclear if he'll be available at this time. The veteran netminder is 0-4-0 with a brutal 4.04 GAA and .853 save percentage since returning from knee and hip injuries this month. Sam Montembeault will start Sunday with Cayden Primeau backing up.
Husso will get the starting nod in Anaheim on Sunday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Husso was on a six-game winning streak before losing to Boston in overtime Tuesday. The 27-year-old is 24-6-6 with an impressive 2.46 GAA and .923 save percentage through 38 games this season. He'll face the Ducks for the first time after going 2-0-0 against them during the 2020-21 campaign.
Bozak (lower body) was activated from injured reserve for Sunday's tilt with Anaheim, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Bozak will dress for the first time since March 13 after missing the last 20 games. The 36-year-old center has 11 points while averaging 12:01 of ice time through 47 games. To make space on the roster, Dakota Joshua was sent back to AHL Springfield.
Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod for Sunday's road tilt with the Panthers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. After an 0-4-1 stretch over his previous six appearances, Vasilevskiy defeated the Maple Leafs on Thursday while stopping 36 of 37 shots. The 27-year-old is 36-18-5 with a 2.46 GAA and a .917 save percentage on the year. He's 1-1-0 with a .915 save percentage against the Panthers.
Rantanen (illness) is not in Sunday's lineup against Winnipeg, per the NHL's media site. Rantanen has now missed three straight games while battling an illness. Colorado has just three games left in the regular season after Sunday's tilt so the team likely isn't in a rush to bring him back if he's not at 100 percent. The 25-year-old star has 26 points over his last 19 appearances.
Tavares (rest) will not play Sunday against Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Tavares is getting a rest day as the Maple Leafs gear up for the postseason. The veteran center 26 goals and 75 points through 78 games this season. He should be back in the lineup Tuesday against Detroit.
Krug (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Ducks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Krug will miss his third straight game while dealing with an upper-body issue. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against Colorado, though it sounds like the team may play it safe with him down the stretch.
Gibson will be stationed between the pipes at home against the Blues on Sunday. Gibson is 1-11-3 over his last 15 outings with an unsightly 4.00 GAA and .890 save percentage. He took a loss against the Kings on Tuesday despite allowing just two goals on 28 shots. The 28-year-old is 18-25-11 with a .905 save percentage this season.
Bellemare (lower body) will play Sunday against Florida, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Bellemare will return after a one-game absence. He's tallied 19 points in 76 games this season and he'll skate in a bottom-six role Sunday.
Martin (ankle) is available for Sunday's Game 4 against Atlanta, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. Martin was questionable prior to Sunday's matchup, but he'll be able to play through his ankle injury. He's averaged just 1.7 points in 7.7 minutes per game in his first three postseason appearances this year.
The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
