Newark, NJ

Devils' Jimmy Vesey: Remains without timeline

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Vesey (leg) remains without a clear timeline to return and won't play Thursday versus the...

www.cbssports.com

Related
CBS Sports

Blues' Tyler Bozak: Returning Sunday

Bozak (lower body) was activated from injured reserve for Sunday's tilt with Anaheim, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Bozak will dress for the first time since March 13 after missing the last 20 games. The 36-year-old center has 11 points while averaging 12:01 of ice time through 47 games. To make space on the roster, Dakota Joshua was sent back to AHL Springfield.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Predators' David Rittich: Guarding crease Sunday

Rittich will get the starting nod Sunday at home against the Wild. Rittich stopped all nine shots he faced in relief of Juuse Saros during Saturday's loss to the Lightning. The 29-year-old is now 5-3-2 with a 3.33 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 14 games this season. He stopped 26 of 28 shots in a March 13 win over Minnesota.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Draws start Sunday

Kuemper will patrol the blue paint in Winnipeg on Sunday. After winning six straight starts, Kuemper has lost his last two while allowing eight goals on 53 shots. Still, he's 36-11-3 with a solid 2.48 GAA and .923 save percentage through 54 appearances. The 31-year-old stopped 34 of 35 shots in a Jan. 6 win over the Jets.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Remains out

Krug (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Ducks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Krug will miss his third straight game while dealing with an upper-body issue. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against Colorado, though it sounds like the team may play it safe with him down the stretch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Sunday

Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod for Sunday's road tilt with the Panthers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. After an 0-4-1 stretch over his previous six appearances, Vasilevskiy defeated the Maple Leafs on Thursday while stopping 36 of 37 shots. The 27-year-old is 36-18-5 with a 2.46 GAA and a .917 save percentage on the year. He's 1-1-0 with a .915 save percentage against the Panthers.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Carey Price: Missing next two games

Price (rest) will not be available Sunday against Boston or Wednesday against the Rangers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. Price could return for Montreal's season finale against Florida on Friday but it's unclear if he'll be available at this time. The veteran netminder is 0-4-0 with a brutal 4.04 GAA and .853 save percentage since returning from knee and hip injuries this month. Sam Montembeault will start Sunday with Cayden Primeau backing up.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Timothy Liljegren: Not playing Sunday

Liljegren (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against the Capitals, David Alter of The Hockey News. It sounds like Liljegren's absence Sunday is mostly precautionary and he should be back in the lineup Tuesday against Detroit barring a setback. The 22-year-old is averaging 16:24 of ice time with 22 points through 59 games this season. Carl Dahlstrom will take his place Sunday.
NHL
Person
Jimmy Vesey
CBS Sports

Wild's Marcus Foligno: Expected to play Tuesday

Foligno (COVID-19 protocols) will likely be in Tuesday's lineup against Arizona, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Foligno won't play Sunday against Nashville but could limit his absence to four games if he returns Tuesday. The veteran winger has a career-high 22 and 39 points through 71 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Matt Dumba: Likely returning soon

Dumba (upper body) is expected to return during the regular season, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Dumba will miss his 10th straight game Sunday against the Predators and his return timeline has been murky at best recently. After Sunday, Minnesota has three games left in the regular season, with the next one coming against Arizona on Tuesday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Sunday

Knight will get the starting nod at home against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Knight is currently riding a five-game winning streak where he's allowed just seven total goals with a .939 save percentage. He's improved to 18-8-3 with a 2.77 GAA this season after starting the year with a 3.39 GAA before Jan. 1. The 21-year-old is 2-0-0 against the Lightning this season, including a Dec. 30 victory where he stopped 39 of 42 shots.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Erik Kallgren: Draws start Sunday

Kallgren will guard the cage in Washington on Sunday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Kallgren is coming off the worst outing of his young NHL career, coughing up eight goals on 36 shots in Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay. He's allowed 16 goals on just 92 shots over his last three appearances, lowering his season save percentage to .882 through 12 games. The 25-year-old rookie is sporting an unsightly 4.76 GAA on the road this season.
NHL
#Devils
CBS Sports

Blues' Dakota Joshua: Back to minors

Joshua was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. With Tyler Bozak (lower body) back from injured reserve, Joshua no longer had a spot on the NHL roster. He's scored eight points in 30 games with the Blues this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Blues' Ville Husso: Tending twine Sunday

Husso will get the starting nod in Anaheim on Sunday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Husso was on a six-game winning streak before losing to Boston in overtime Tuesday. The 27-year-old is 24-6-6 with an impressive 2.46 GAA and .923 save percentage through 38 games this season. He'll face the Ducks for the first time after going 2-0-0 against them during the 2020-21 campaign.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Out again Sunday

Rantanen (illness) is not in Sunday's lineup against Winnipeg, per the NHL's media site. Rantanen has now missed three straight games while battling an illness. Colorado has just three games left in the regular season after Sunday's tilt so the team likely isn't in a rush to bring him back if he's not at 100 percent. The 25-year-old star has 26 points over his last 19 appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bulls' Patrick Williams: Puts up 20 and 10 in Game 4 loss

Williams recorded 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's 119-95 loss to Milwaukee. Most of Williams' contributions typically come on the defensive end, but he stepped up as a scorer Sunday, tying his season high with three three-pointers en route to just his second 20-point effort in 22 games (regular season and playoffs). For fantasy purposes, Williams' upside has been difficult to gauge after an early season injury kept him sidelined for 65 consecutive games from Oct. 30 thorough March 18. On a roster stocked with more capable offensive options, most of Williams' upside -- at least for now -- is tethered to his defensive abilities.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Suiting up Sunday

Bellemare (lower body) will play Sunday against Florida, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Bellemare will return after a one-game absence. He's tallied 19 points in 76 games this season and he'll skate in a bottom-six role Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Austin Meadows: Reaches twice in loss

Meadows went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Rockies. Meadows is riding a modest four-game hitting streak, and he's likely been Detroit's best offensive player with a team-high nine RBI and .888 OPS this season. He's still hitting the bench regularly against lefties, but the outfielder should produce enough against right-handed pitchers to remain a strong fantasy asset.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Sports

Nets' Ben Simmons: Ruled out for Game 4

Simmons is listed as out for Monday's Game 4 against the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Simmons had been making substantial progress in his rehab and was expected to make his Nets debut Monday, but it appears there has been a chance of plans with Brooklyn now facing elimination. It's unclear if his status will change if the Nets are able to keep their season alive.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Heat's Gabe Vincent: Will play Game 5

Vincent (toe) will play in Sunday's Game 5 against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. As expected, Vincent will be available, but Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra wouldn't commit to him as a starter to replace Kyle Lowry (hamstring), though he did say Vincent would play a lot. The backup guard has averaged 7.3 points, 4.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.0 minutes during the first three games of the series.
MIAMI, FL

