ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aztec, NM

New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame to induct Aztec wrestling coach Herb Stinson this summer

By Steven Bortstein, Farmington Daily Times
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19kCmq_0fGS8Bym00

FARMINGTON — At long last, formal induction ceremonies honoring the latest class of inductees to the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame are set to take place this summer.

And for Herb Stinson, longtime wrestling coach at Aztec High School, his name is set to be formally announced along with four other longtime New Mexico sports luminaries at a banquet which will be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Aug. 20.

This is the first class of new inductees since 2019. The decades-long induction process had been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stinson, who is in his 37th year as Aztec's head wrestling coach, has had 68 individual champions. He also coached wrestling, baseball and football at Bayfield, Colo., from 2000-2012 and has been a classroom teacher for 37 years.

"What this honor means to me is more about the people who I've had the fortune to be around," Stinson said. "Teachers, doctors, lawyers, politicians and people from all across the country have passed through this program."

Stinson has been inducted into four coaching halls of fame, but says he is most proud of the tremendous success so many of his wrestlers have had after high school — and the Aztec wrestling facility that was built from donations by his former athletes.

The Tigers boys wrestling team took home their 21st state championship in February, defeating programs from nearly two dozen schools around the state. Since their inception in 1956, the Aztec High School wrestling team is among the most successful sports programs in the state.

"The effect this program has had on not only young men, but now also women, is something I'm very proud of."

The NMSHOF last week announced Stinson as part of a five-person induction class, its first since 2019. The induction ceremonies, which for many years were held in the spring, were moved in 2020 to the month of August in light of COVID concerns.

Stinson joins legendary wrestling coach Joe Vivian as the only other coach primarily from the sport of wrestling inducted into the NMSHOF.

Vivian, who was inducted in 2004, coached wrestling for nearly 40 years at a variety of schools in the Albuquerque area, including Albuquerque High School, Cibola High, St. Pius X, La Cueva and Albuquerque Academy.

"I personally know (Vivian) as a friend, but also as a wrestler when he was coaching in Albuquerque," Stinson recalled. "He's been a perpetual in the state, and for me to be considered in the same vein as him is very special."

In addition to Stinson, other inductees in this year's class include Bill Gracey, a standout athlete at West Mesa High School and state champion baseball coach at Cibola High School. Gracey has been in New Mexico athletics for more than 40 years as a baseball and softball coach and a basketball official at the high school and collegiate levels.

Emanuel "Manny" Smith, who passed away in 1995, won a record nine straight state titles and 11 straight city crowns when handball was one of the most popular sports in Albuquerque during the 1950's and 1960's.

Smith was a teacher, principal and Master Teacher for Albuquerque Public Schools for nearly 40 years and played college basketball in New York before playing for the United States Army's international traveling team during the Korean War. Smith was also a medic during the war.

Luigi Pierotti, who passed away in 1974, became a national name for his Pierotti's Clowns softball team based in Los Alamos.

Sports Illustrated Magazine twice featured Pierotti's five-man team, which would dominate competition around the country while wearing clown makeup and performing a variety of hilarious stunts. Born outside of Walsenburg, Colo., Pierotti was a standout in track, baseball, boxing, golf and bowling.

Gene Torres, arguably the greatest golf professional in New Mexico history, became a self-taught sensation who won the Colorado State High School championship in 1956. He later became the head golf pro and a professor at New Mexico Highlands where he would spend the next 43 years mentoring golfers, teaching classes and dominating the state pro circuit.

Torres won more than 80 pro tournaments around the country, including four straight New Mexico Opens from 1968-71.

For more information about the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame, check out their official website.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Local superstar joins Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cibola high school graduate and basketball star Amaya Brown originally went to Florida State after high school. After some time in Tallahassee, Brown decided to come home, and announced on social media that she will be joining the Lobos. “I really just look forward to just playing in front of all, like, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Vicksburg Post

Sports column: It’s time for Hall of Fame nominations

One of the recent debates that crossed my Facebook timeline concerned the Vicksburg Warren School District Athletic Hall of Fame. The usual arguments were mentioned — who’s gotten in, who hasn’t gotten in, how the inductees are selected, etc. — and it seemed like a good time to discuss it here.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Alamos, NM
Albuquerque, NM
College Basketball
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Farmington, NM
Aztec, NM
Sports
City
Aztec, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico hotels sued by woman who’s never stayed at them

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotels across the country are being targeted for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to show online how they provide accommodations for all guests. KRQE Investigates found there are nearly a dozen New Mexico hotels being sued over it by a woman who admits she’s never even been to […]
SANTA FE, NM
The Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo County High School Sports Awards canceled in 2022

The 2022 Pueblo County High School Sports Awards live event has been canceled. The event, part of the USA Today High School Sports Awards program, had been scheduled for June. The Pueblo Chieftain continues to believe in the impact and passion high school sports brings to our communities and remains dedicated to covering local high school sports in the area. Go to https://www.chieftain.com/sports/ for the latest.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Aztec High School
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Simona Fire, Teacher in trouble, Quieter day, Water rate hike, Nature challenge

Thursday’s Top Stories List: Albuquerque Summer Youth Programs 2022 NM United eliminated from U.S. Open Cup Albuquerque trained fighter set for UFC fight night FBI searching for “Bandaged Bandit” Albuquerque bank robber Are some being left out of New Mexico’s cannabis industry? Video shows moments after car hit bus full of students in Albuquerque People […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico April 22 – April 28

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from April 22 – April 28 around New Mexico. Apr. 16 – 23 – Shared Roots: A Celebration of Afro-Latinx Culture – The festival is a weeklong series of bilingual events that highlight diverse voices from the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Spain. Among the scheduled offerings are musical performances, film discussions with panels, a literary reading, a culinary feast, dance, visual arts presentations, and a closing concert. All events are open to the public and admission is free to most events.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Las Cruces Sun-News

Fires hit Southwest, New Mexico's season 'dangerously early'

New Mexico's governor says the state faces a long and potentially devastating wildfire season as Southwestern wildfires cause destruction and force people from their homes. Hundreds of New Mexico structures have been lost in a growing number of wind-driven blazes across the drought-stricken state. Gov. Michelle Lujan said Saturday that over 20 active wildfires were burning in at least 16 of the state's 33 counties in the wake of winds that gusted up to 90 mph on Friday. She said multiple major fires before May or June when they usually appear signals the wildfire season is "incredibly and dangerously early." Fires in neighboring Arizona include one that burned 30 homes near Flagstaff.
ENVIRONMENT
northfortynews

Sparta Sports & Entertainment Returns to the Budweiser Events Center with Army VS Marines 13

Sparta Sports & Entertainment returns on April 30, to the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch with this unique mega-event, Army VS Marines 13. Come witness the epic thrill ride that will keep you on [...] This post Sparta Sports & Entertainment Returns to the Budweiser Events Center with Army VS Marines 13 previously appeared on North Forty News.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

South Valley Pride Day is back in action

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They are working to show off the pride of the community. South Valley Pride Day is finally back and this year is going to be better than ever. The event will take place on April 24 with a parade at 11 a.m. and the fiesta activities from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man finishes Boston Marathon with daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Boston Marathon is a major accomplishment for runners all over the world but for one Albuquerque man, it’s who he crossed the finish line with that makes the accomplishment so special. Out of the 28,000 runners who took to the streets of Boston last weekend for the 126th Boston Marathon, 47 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

1K+
Followers
556
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the�Farmington Daily Times�keep you up-to-date on breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion.

 http://daily-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy