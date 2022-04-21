Celebrate Earth Day with Peoria

The city of Peoria is celebrating Earth Day, April 22, an annual event to demonstrate support for environmental protection that now includes one billion people in more than 193 countries.

Peoria is committed to sustainability and conservation all year long, according to a release. This month, residents can participate in a number of volunteer, educational and community events.

• Take the Protect Our Waters Pledge;

• Sign up for the Tree Planting Rebate;

• Schedule a hazardous waste pickup;

• Attend Peoria Recycles Day on April 30 at 8 a.m.

Learn more at www.peoriaaz.gov/earthday .