ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Celebrate Earth Day with Peoria

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3K4h_0fGS85lf00

The city of Peoria is celebrating Earth Day, April 22, an annual event to demonstrate support for environmental protection that now includes one billion people in more than 193 countries.

Peoria is committed to sustainability and conservation all year long, according to a release. This month, residents can participate in a number of volunteer, educational and community events.

• Take the Protect Our Waters Pledge;
• Sign up for the Tree Planting Rebate;
• Schedule a hazardous waste pickup;
• Attend Peoria Recycles Day on April 30 at 8 a.m.

Learn more at www.peoriaaz.gov/earthday .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
Peoria, AZ
Society
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Hazardous Waste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
443
Followers
745
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy