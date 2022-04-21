ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Kamala Harris’ chief of staff Tina Flournoy joins staff exodus

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BP9wU_0fGS7r9D00

Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief of staff Tina Flournoy is leaving her position after 15 months — joining a growing list of Harris aides who have called it quits over the past year.

Flournoy led Harris’ team through a turbulent period punctuated by reported tensions with West Wing staff and vexing tasks given by President Biden to his No. 2., such as reducing illegal immigration and passing federal election reforms .

“Tina has been a valued advisor and confidant to me and tremendous leader for the office,” Harris said in a statement.

“From day 1, she led our team during a historic first year as we made progress rebuilding our economy here at home and our alliances around the world. Tina is the consummate public servant and I will continue to rely on her advice, counsel and friendship.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tt0jO_0fGS7r9D00
Multiple staff members have left Kamala Harris amid frustration with the vice president’s bossy management.
Sipa USA

The reason for Flournoy’s departure was not immediately clear.

Flournoy spearheaded staffing for Harris and served as an important link between the veep and outside Democratic allies and activists. But the office experienced rapid staff turnover, as happened in Harris’ prior political roles .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vm4G6_0fGS7r9D00
Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief of staff Tina Flournoy has not revealed why she’s leaving.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Among the high-profile aides who have departed Harris’s office are chief spokesperson Symone Sanders , deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh , director of digital strategies Rajun Kaur, director of advance Karly Satkowiak, deputy director of advance Gabrielle DeFranceschi, communications director Ashley Etienne , director of press operations Peter Velz, deputy director of public engagement Vince Evans, speechwriting director Kate Childs Graham and national security adviser Nancy McEldowney .

The departures happened amid a cascade of press reports describing a toxic environment among the VP’s staff, and Flournoy did not escape unscathed . According to a June 2021 Politico report, her efforts to protect Harris from criticism led to her dismissing or ignoring staff ideas, refusing to delegate responsibility, unnecessarily prolonging decisions, and blaming those under her for negative outcomes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dWbP_0fGS7r9D00
Former chief spokesperson Symone Sanders is set to premiere a show on MSNBC.
Travis P Ball/Getty Images for SXSW

“People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment,” one unnamed source told the outlet. “It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s—.”

Others pointed the finger at Harris herself, claiming similar work environments existed when she was a senator from California and the Golden State’s attorney general.

According to disgruntled former aides who spoke to the Washington Post late last year, Harris is an office “bully” with a “soul-destroying” management style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUcrl_0fGS7r9D00
Vice President Kamala Harris praised Tina Flournoy (left) for helping out with “rebuilding our economy.”
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Lorraine Voles will take over as Harris’ chief of staff. Voles currently is a senior adviser to the VP and is a former spokesman for Vice President Al Gore, George Washington University and Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Although her departure comes amid a staffing sea change, Flournoy served longer than former Vice President Mike Pence’s first chief of staff, Josh Pitcock, who lasted just six months.

Before Pence, Biden had three chiefs of staff in his eight years as vice president — Ron Klain, Bruce Reed and Steve Ricchetti — all of whom now work for him at the White House, with Klain as chief of staff.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hillary Clinton asks judge to throw out Trump’s $24m lawsuit accusing her of trying to smear him over Russia

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton filed court papers asking a Florida federal judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing her and a host of other figures of orchestrating a massive conspiracy to rig the 2016 election because the lawsuit was filed too late and does not allege any provable facts. “Whatever the utility of Plaintiff’s Complaint as a fundraising tool, a press release, or a list of political grievances, it has no merit as a lawsuit, and should be dismissed with prejudice,” wrote longtime Clinton attorney David Kendall on Wednesday in a motion to dismiss filed in the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Reason.com

Justice Gorsuch Calls for Overruling the Insular Cases

Earlier today, in United States v. Vaello-Madero, an 8-1 Supreme Court ruled that Congress can exclude residents of Puerto Rico and other federal territories from SSI benefits extended to residents of the fifty states. The ruling is consistent with precedent under which, among other things, Congress also exempts residents of Puerto Rico from most federal income, estate, and excise taxes. But Justice Neil Gorsuch took the opportunity to author a concurring opinion urging the Supreme Court to reverse the Insular Cases - longstanding precedents under which residents of Puerto Rico and other "unincorporated" territories are excluded from the protection of many of the constitutional rights that apply to residents of the states and conventional federally administered territories (including Washington DC).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Al Gore
Person
Symone Sanders
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Mike Pence
Salon

"Grasping for straws": Trump's "MAGA goon squad" scrambles for cash as campaign donations dry up

Appearing on the Daily Beast's "The New Normal," Roger Sollenberger -- who has been investigating the campaign finance woes of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., -- explained that fundraising for the three has become more difficult as they scramble to ramp up the outrage that normally shakes loose cash from supporters of Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Chiefs#Sipa Usa#Veep#Democratic#Ap Photo
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

BLM activist hits back at New York mayor Eric Adams on Fox News calling him a ‘white man in blackface’

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy