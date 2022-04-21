Singer Tom Grennan injured in ‘unprovoked attack’ in NYC

British singer Tom Grennan was reportedly injured and hospitalized in “an unprovoked attack and robbery” overnight following a performance at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom Wednesday.

In a Thursday statement on social media, his manager, John Dawkins, wrote that the incident happened “in the early hours” Thursday “outside a bar in Manhattan,” adding that the 26-year-old artist remained hospitalized.

“Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn eardrum and issue with his previously fractured jaw,” the statement read. “Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with touring.”

The announcement, which didn’t say where the reported attack took place, added that while Grennan “is desperate not to let anyone down,” his management made a “precautionary decision to postpone” a scheduled show on Friday at the Miracle Theatre in Washington, DC. The note added that rescheduling updates will follow.

“We wish to thank Tom’s incredible US fans for their support and understanding,” the statement closed.

Fans flooded his social media, calling the alleged incident “ disgusting and heart breaking ” and offering numerous wishes for “ a speedy recovery ” and encouraging him to “ stay strong. “

When contacted by The Post via email, an NYPD public information spokesperson replied that there “is no report with that name on file.”

the big apple 🍎 you lot are magic 💚 pic.twitter.com/HRBPd1zE5j — Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) April 21, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Grennan — who was nominated for several 2022 BRIT Awards, including song of the year for “Little Bit of Love” — gave thanks to his NYC fans in a social post Thursday afternoon , writing, “the big apple … you lot are magic,” and including a selfie on Broome Street and a stage-view photo from his Wednesday show.

In his Instagram Story, he also posted several short videos of him onstage, wearing a dark tank top and what looked like brown leather pants, bouncing around and performing “Little Bit of Love.” He included captions noting that fans were “queueing around the block” beforehand and giving thanks “to everyone who came out.”