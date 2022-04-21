ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Singer Tom Grennan injured in ‘unprovoked attack’ in NYC

By Eric Hegedus
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Es1H_0fGS7iRu00

British singer Tom Grennan was reportedly injured and hospitalized in “an unprovoked attack and robbery” overnight following a performance at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom Wednesday.

In a Thursday statement on social media, his manager, John Dawkins, wrote that the incident happened “in the early hours” Thursday “outside a bar in Manhattan,” adding that the 26-year-old artist remained hospitalized.

“Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn eardrum and issue with his previously fractured jaw,” the statement read. “Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with touring.”

The announcement, which didn’t say where the reported attack took place, added that while Grennan “is desperate not to let anyone down,” his management made a “precautionary decision to postpone” a scheduled show on Friday at the Miracle Theatre in Washington, DC. The note added that rescheduling updates will follow.

“We wish to thank Tom’s incredible US fans for their support and understanding,” the statement closed.

STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/Zwm3p6ebMx

— Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) April 21, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Fans flooded his social media, calling the alleged incident “ disgusting and heart breaking ” and offering numerous wishes for “ a speedy recovery ” and encouraging him to “ stay strong.

When contacted by The Post via email, an NYPD public information spokesperson replied that there “is no report with that name on file.”

the big apple 🍎 you lot are magic 💚 pic.twitter.com/HRBPd1zE5j

— Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) April 21, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Grennan — who was nominated for several 2022 BRIT Awards, including song of the year for “Little Bit of Love” — gave thanks to his NYC fans in a social post Thursday afternoon , writing, “the big apple … you lot are magic,” and including a selfie on Broome Street and a stage-view photo from his Wednesday show.

In his Instagram Story, he also posted several short videos of him onstage, wearing a dark tank top and what looked like brown leather pants, bouncing around and performing “Little Bit of Love.” He included captions noting that fans were “queueing around the block” beforehand and giving thanks “to everyone who came out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWzaJ_0fGS7iRu00
Tom Grennan at the BRIT Awards in February.
WireImage

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brown
Person
Tom Grennan
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
Page Six

‘90 Day Fiancé’ stars Anny Francisco, Robert Springs’ 7-month-old dies

“90 Day Fiancé” stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are mourning the loss of their 7-month-old baby, Adriel. “Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family… life is so hard and difficult,” she captioned an Instagram photo of a black ribbon against a white background on Thursday. “I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it… my heart is broken it’s a big pain…so difficult.” The couple, who married in September 2019, welcomed Adriel on Sept. 7, 2021. They are also mom and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Nypd#Bowery Ballroom#British
TODAY.com

See John Lennon’s son sing ‘Imagine’ for the 1st time after vowing to never perform it

Julian Lennon once vowed to never perform his late father John Lennon's song "Imagine," but the war in Ukraine led him to make an exception to that promise. The 59-year-old singer sang a stunning rendition of the song as part of Global Citizen’s social media rally, Stand Up For Ukraine, which is working to raise money for the embattled country amid Russia's brutal war. Lennon was accompanied by Nuno Bettencourt on guitar as they performed in a dark room illuminated by dozens of candles.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Extend Eligibility Window, Delay Nominations Announcement'For...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline make surprising home life revelation

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline opened up about their shared love for clothing and their particular habits when it comes to fashion in a new video. In a short clip shared during one of their "Intimate Moments" series with Jockey, which the two are ambassadors for, Caroline gave more details about her wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: The needless death of a neglected boy

Clutching a leaf in his hand, Hakeem Hussain died alone in freezing temperatures aged just seven years old. His body was found not at home, but an address in Birmingham where his mother had been staying more and more, as she increasingly relied on class A drugs. For years, Hakeem...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy