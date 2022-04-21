ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Man put knife to federal officer’s throat before being shot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — An Augusta man who was shot while assaulting a Federal Protective Service guard is facing federal charges, officials said Thursday.

Derik Broox Wight, 41, held a knife to the throat of a security officer contracted by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service before being shot Wednesday by another officer at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta.

Wight, who was taken to the hospital, was charged with assaulting a federal officer, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said Thursday.

It’s unclear what prompted the episode. Wight was in fair condition at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.

If convicted, Wight faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000.

The Associated Press

