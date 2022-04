The 2022 NFL Draft is being pegged as a class that doesn’t have the most impressive group of players at the top. Especially given the lack of a strong quarterback presence, the demand for a top-10 selection is much lower than it would be in other years. However, it is also a class that has some of the deepest talent that we’ve seen in recent years. We will see players going in the third round that could make immediate impact on their teams.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO