Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day drug robbery

By KCRG Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in Cedar Rapids has been arrested in connection to a robbery that took place on January 1st, 2022. Police say 20-year-old Lamon Boyce was part of a group that attempted to rob...

KCRG.com

Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion woman is speaking out after the man she says almost killed her in 2020 is being charged in the murder of a 22-year-old in Cedar Rapids. Police found Emily Leonard earlier this month with what they called ‘obvious head injuries’ inside the home of Arthur Flowers on the southeast side.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of stealing items from employer and pawning them in Cedar Rapids

An Iowa City man was taken into custody overnight on a warrant stemming from an alleged theft from the man’s employer. Police say that on the afternoon of January 20th this year, 28-year-old Michael Preslicka and an un-named co-defendant were observed on video at EZ Pawn in Cedar Rapids, allegedly in possession of stolen property from a burglary that had occurred earlier that day in Iowa City at Preslicka’s place of employment on South Gilbert Street in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Dog dies in residential fire in northwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 7:10 pm Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a call of a house on fire at the corner of Sue Ln NW and Julia Dr. NW. Fighterfighers on scene reported smoke coming from the residence and quickly made entry through the front door. They proceeded to the upper level and found fire and heavy smoke on the upper level. They were able to locate and extinguish a fire in the kitchen.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Arrest made in Des Moines' first homicide of 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in connection to Des Moines' first homicide of 2022. According to Des Moines police, 24-year-old Trishay Thompson was found on Pennsylvania Avenue with a gunshot wound on Jan. 9. Thompson died from his injuries on Jan. 27. In a statement...
DES MOINES, IA
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN

