AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wind and Lake Wind Advisories are in effect for much of the viewing area through tonight. With dry air moving in, relative humidity fell to less than 25 percent during the afternoon causing a high fire danger, so a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire CSRA until 8:00 p.m. this evening. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged during this time.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 29 DAYS AGO