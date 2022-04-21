ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defensive keys to Penn State’s Blue-White game on Saturday

By Sam Dehring
 3 days ago

Penn State is losing plenty of talent to the draft this year. However, there is still plenty to look forward to, including the incoming recruits for next season.

As spring football practices come to a close this week with the playing of the annual Blue-White Game on Saturday in Beaver Stadium, new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz will have plenty on his plate to deal with as the defense takes on the offense in a modified spring game. The secondary appears to be in good shape and the optimism for the defensive line is encouraging.

Here are the top three defensive keys to a successful Penn State spring game on Saturday.

Linebacker Play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0P0u_0fGS581X00 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

There is now a big hole in the linebacker room to fill after the departure of [autotag]Brandon Smith[/autotag]. They will have returning upperclassman like [autotag]Curtis Jacobs[/autotag] and [autotag]Jonathan Sutherland[/autotag]. They have the experience but it’s very limited. Jacobs should be the guy to watch to make that big step forward next season. However, the spring game will be a good opportunity for him to start where he left off last year.

Defensive Line Development

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbSMy_0fGS581X00 AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Penn State has plenty of underclassmen in their defensive line room that have yet to prove themselves. After PJ Mustipher for went down with a season-ending injury last year, we saw a ton of action from the underclassmen getting rotated in and out of games. [autotag]Coziah Izzard[/autotag] is a guy that men are hopeful that will step into a bigger role on the interior defensive line. Penn State is losing a ton on defense. It wasn’t too surprising to see Mustipher return, but that room is young, and the Nittany Lions can get guys like Izzard to step up early, That will be very promising for them.

Secondary Leaps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mm9PZ_0fGS581X00 Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Nittany Lions are losing two crucial pieces to the secondary in [autotag]Jaquan Brisker[/autotag] and [autotag]Tariq Castro-Fields[/autotag]. However, [autotag]Ji’Ayir Brown[/autotag] is returning and many expect him to make the biggest leap of his entire collegiate career next season. The JUCO product made an impressive leap in 2021 that was nothing short of impressive. If he plays right where he left off on a younger defense next season, he could very likely hear his name called early in 2023 for the draft. Another guy to watch that could very easily play his way into the first round in next year‘s draft is [autotag]Joey Porter Jr.[/autotag]. As mentioned throughout the season last year, if there is one thing that Penn State does extremely well with their secondary, it is both versatility and physicality. Penn State has plenty of talent still on the defensive side of the ball. Brown and Porter could very well play their way into being selected in the first three rounds of the draft in 2023.

1

1

