Bell County, TX

Bell County tornado victims may qualify for property tax discounts

By Rosemond Crown
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Some property owners who suffered damage to their properties as a result of the EF-3 tornado that tore through southern Bell County on April 12 will be get some relief in the form of discounts on their taxes. As part of Governor Greg Abbott’s disaster...

#Tax Exemptions#Property Taxes#Discounts#Property Damage#Kwtx
