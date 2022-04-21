Bell County tornado victims may qualify for property tax discounts
By Rosemond Crown
KWTX
3 days ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Some property owners who suffered damage to their properties as a result of the EF-3 tornado that tore through southern Bell County on April 12 will be get some relief in the form of discounts on their taxes. As part of Governor Greg Abbott’s disaster...
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County officials created a two-day Multi Agency Resource Center to help victims of the EF3 tornado that devastated southern Bell County and damaged or destroyed 76 buildings on April 12. Various organizations like the American Red Cross, the Austin Disaster Relief Network and even tax...
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Earlier this month, Texas homeowners received their appraisal notices in the mail and values have increased. “But it’s never been a such a high increase, I’m 62 and I’ve never seen these tax rates, tax values increase by a drastic amount,” says CPA Michael Berlanga. So what steps should homeowners […]
A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
TIME is running out for Mainers to claim a one-time $285 direct payment. As a part of Maine’s Disaster Relief Program, 524,754 workers are eligible to get the one-time payment. The program has aimed to help Maine citizens offset the financial difficulty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Under the...
FIVE states have approved a fourth stimulus or rebate check program that will help residents who are feeling the effects of inflation. Some states have already confirmed they are set to start sending payments worth up to $500 to residents. Here are the five states that have announced legislation to...
Skyrocketing prices for everything from gasoline to eggs are putting a strain on American consumers. Some states are proposing to help eliminate the pain of rising prices by sending out inflation stimulus checks. Article continues below advertisement. Many of the proposed payments will only make a small dent in the...
Many Americans have received surprise stimulus checks to help offset their financial struggles since the start of the pandemic. Some states have confirmed they’ll be sending payments worth up to $500. Five states in total passed laws that will give stimulus cash in the form of tax breaks to...
With “Tax Day” around the corner, some agencies are cautioning Americans about potential IRS penalties to avoid for those filing last-minute returns. Some Americans may find unexpected items in their mailbox as the IRS levies certain tax penalties against them if they find themselves in one of seve…
SURPRISE stimulus checks worth up to $1,400 may be available for some tax filers. Recent college graduates from the class of 2020 and parents with children born last year may be eligible for a surprise stimulus check when filing a Recovery Rebate Credit. The RRC was created to help those...
25,000 taxpayers in Idaho will be seeing a bit more money coming their way this tax season in the form of a stimulus tax rebate. State residents who filed a 2020 and 2021 tax return will start to see a $75 tax rebate stimulus sent out this week. If you’ve...
AMERICANS who have not received their $1,400 stimulus check have a final chance to claim it. As Americans rush to make the extended tax deadline day today, some may be missing out on cold hard cash they're entitled to. The first two rounds of stimulus checks sent out as part...
The government has deployed most of the third round of stimulus checks in amounts of up to $1,400 per person. The 2021 tax season offers an opportunity to claim those payments if you never received a check for which you were eligible or if your circumstances have changed and you now qualify for the money.
DALLAS, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - As Texas’ exploding real estate market dramatically drives up home values, homeowners are getting sticker shock after receiving notice of their properties’ new appraised values — which help determine how much they pay in property taxes. The growth rate of home values...
A new law is sending stimulus payments worth as much as $600 to over 600,000 residents in Delaware soon under the Relief Rebate Program. The program is to help residents handle the inflation happening with gas and groceries. This stimulus program is part of a bigger plan to reinvest in...
Millions of Americans got stimulus checks in 2021. However, you may have to pay it back if you fall into one of these categories. To get the full$1,400 stimulus payment, you must’ve been making $75,000 or less and $150,000 for couples. Overpayments will have to be paid back to the IRS. Read more about it here.
The Earned Income Tax Credit was made available to more Americans by the IRS in 2021 and was worth as much as $6,728. The IRS did this in an attempt to help Americans who have been struggling since the start of the pandemic. The EITC is designed to help working...
Tax returns and formsPhoto by Kelly Sikkema (Creative Commons) Have you been putting off doing your taxes? If so, that's okay because you still have time to file. I also have some important tax information that can save you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. First, let's talk about the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). The ARP allows some individuals to get income for for time taken off due to COVID-19. The following entities are included in this tax change: businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 employees that pay qualified sick leave or qualified family leave wages and self-employed individuals. That's right, you can get money if you missed work due to COVID-19. You can read more on this here from the IRS.
Comments / 0