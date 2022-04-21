ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Junta, CO

La Junta Police: 17-year-old arrested, accused of shooting 15-year-old

By KRDO News
 3 days ago
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A teen is in custody following an early morning shooting Thursday in La Junta.

According to the La Junta Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of West 4th St. on a report of shots fired in the area at 12:04 a.m.

At the scene, police say they found a 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center.

Police say a 17-year-old suspect was found at a different location and taken into custody at 3:56 a.m.

According to police, this incident is still under investigation.

