‘If Anything Sparks Tomorrow It’s Going To Run Fast’: NWS Boulder Warns Coloradans To Be Ready To Evacuate

By Michael Abeyta
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS 4)- We all know by now fire danger is high across Colorado, but the National Weather Service in Boulder is warning that Friday, with projected high wind speeds and dry weather, could be especially dangerous.

“If anything sparks tomorrow it’s going to run fast,” said Gregory Hanson the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with NOAA.

“Anything that gets going it’s going to be very hard if not impossible for responders to fight it.”

They are warning anyone in a fire-prone area to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. That used to mean folks in heavily wooded areas but these days that means all of us.

“As we’ve seen with the Marshall Fire and the subsequent fires around, Monte Vista yesterday, it’s easy for the fire to spread,” said Hanson.

They are also recommending Coloradans get a “go bag” ready now so if they are told to evacuate, they can just grab it and go.

Skyler McKinley with AAA Colorado says to pack the essentials and pack for a long stay.

“In a go bag you need everything that you would need to be able to leave your home safely. Have maps marked with evacuation routes. You want to have about 3 days’ worth of water, one gallon per person per day. You want 3 days’ worth of nonperishable food. A battery-powered or crank hand radio. Keep a flashlight with extra batteries. Keep a backup cell phone charger. We generally recommend that you get an extra dose of prescription medication,” he says.

“Even if your home survives, you might be displaced for a week or more while critical infrastructure gets rebuilt.

While all of this is great advice to be heeded, the National Weather Service says preventing wildfires is the best way to keep everyone safe. They want all of us to do our part.

“No outdoor burning. Keep your cigarette butts in your car. Anything can start a fire and once it gets started it’s going to go,” said Gregory Hanson.

To learn about how to make a go-bag you can visit AAA Colorado’s Website: https://www.colorado.aaa.com/news/tips-what-you-need-evacuation.

For more tips on how to be prepared for a wildfire From the Red Cross, you can visit their website: https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/wildfire.html .

