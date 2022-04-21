ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

More than $450,000 in utility bills owed by Anderson apartments

By Rachael Wilkerson
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zq3nT_0fGS4iU700

ANDERSON — The City of Anderson is seeking more than $450,000 of unpaid utility bills at Bingham Square and Madison Square apartments.

Residents are worried their utilities will be shut off.

"Once that power goes off what are we going to go? It's going to be a challenge," said Troy Nighbourne, a resident.

Utilities at Bingham and Madison Square apartments are provided by Anderson Utility Company.

Some residents say services are supposed to be included in their rent while others say they pay their own utilities.

Regardless, they want to know why more than $450,000 is owed.

"I am very surprised. It came to be a shock to me. I never lived in a place like this it's ridiculous. I mean if they collect rent, they should pay bills," said Madison Square resident Bruce Stennis.

CEO of Anderson Housing Authority Kimberly Townsend said the unpaid bills put residents at risk.

"It is frustrating for people because they've seen where apartments that owe large utility amounts could have their meters removed and it's lights out for everybody and I don't think that's fair," she said.

Anderson Housing Authority filed suit against PR Bingham L.L.C. on April 11, seeking more than $7,000 in rent payments for the month of November.

After a failed inspection in October, the property had until Nov. 5 to get them up to code.

RELATED | Five more families displaced over Section 8 voucher issues in Anderson

Instead, the properties stopped accepting Section 8 housing vouchers and dozens of families were forced to move out.

"Those problems never got resolved and they ended their relationship with us so the monies we had already paid is due back to us because we are only supposed to pay on properties that pass inspection," she said.

Townsend said residents at both properties have faced unsafe living conditions and now this.

She added the city doesn't want to pull the plug cutting off residents from water and utilities but is seeking repayment of funds.

"They do know it is not through fault of the tenants and that would be devastating for families to have to live without those basic essentials and even to find another place to live because we do have a housing shortage here," said Townsend.

"Help us out. We need it. It's sad," said Nighbourne.

WRTV has reached out to the property owners for a response and is waiting to hear back.

Bingham and Madison Square apartments are both for sale for $5 million each .

The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has to approve any sale of the property.

RELATED | Local groups team up to help tenants in Anderson

If sold, the new owners would be responsible for settling repayment before the transaction.

"Property Resources, LLC d/b/a Bingham Apartments presently owes the city of Anderson $405,474.29 for utility services," said David Eicks, Anderson Board of Public Works chairman.

Eicks said that the city is seeking payment of any past due utilities as part of an agreement that will allow Bingham to sell the property to another management company. Eicks said that matter is being handled by legal counsel.

Eicks stated that the city's options were initially limited due to the state-wide ban imposed on utility disconnections by the Governor. Since that time, Bingham has been engaged in an effort to sell the property to a new management company. The city has contractional language in the agreement between Bingham and the Anderson Redevelopment Commission that allows the city to withhold approval of a transfer.

“We do not want to have to turn off tenants’ utilities, but we also need Bingham to meet their obligations and pay these accrued utilities. These tenants are paying rent and they deserve to have their utilities on and to have them paid by the landlord when their rental contracts provide for such payment. We have been advised that Bingham is actively marketing the property and we are expecting any such resolution to include the payment of back due utilities at the time of any sell," Eicks said.

He continued, “We have other options that we will pursue if an agreement is not reached in the near future.

Just last week, the City of Indianapolis, the Indiana Attorney General's office, and Citizens Energy sued the owner of three troubled apartment complexes in Indianapolis.

Citizens Energy is seeking repayment of more than $1.3 million in unpaid water and gas bills at Berkley Commons, Capital Place and the Woods at Oak Crossing apartments.

The city's suit seeks repayment of $850,000 in taxpayer money it used to get the water restored to Berkley Commons and Capital Place.

The Attorney General's suit aims to remove the property owner's non-profit status.

TOP STORIES: Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers | Three people found dead after shooting at apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side | Park Tudor student attacked: What his mother wants to see done in response | Purdue freshman goes from the pool to the Oscars | Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Anderson, IN
Anderson, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Society
Anderson, IN
Society
WTHR

Hoosiers, some politicians push to legalize marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of Hoosiers, including some politicians, came together to argue their case for legalizing marijuana in Indiana. It's all part of a statewide cannabis tour that kicked off Wednesday at the American Legion Post 34 on the north side of Indianapolis. Veterans shared stories of how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Holcomb gives timeline of $125 Indiana tax refund payments

INDIANAPOLIS – An estimated 4.3 million Hoosiers will get something extra in their bank accounts this summer. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Hoosiers should start receiving their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund “in the coming weeks.” The governor said the money is effectively a 12% cut in the average Hoosier’s annual income tax liability. Approximately $545 million […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
103GBF

Text-to-911 Allows Emergency Texting in These Indiana Counties

Recently, an Indiana dispatcher received praise and recognition for her assistance to law enforcement after maintaining a text conversation with the victim of a captive situation who had texted 911. You Can Text 911?. You read that correctly. The dispatcher was communicating with the victim via text message. In some...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Printing errors on property taxes don’t affect amount owed

Hamilton County property owners should have recently received their 2022 tax statements. County Treasurer Susan Byer said there were a couple of errors on the taxes but that the amount due on statements was not affected. First, the word “Escrowed” was not watermarked on the tax statements of homeowners that...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Lilly CEO takes critical stance against Indiana economy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CEO of Eli Lilly and Co., one of Indiana’s largest employers, on Thursday was critical of the state’s efforts to address the health and education level of Hoosiers in what will increasingly be an economy driven by ideas, not just by putting things together.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Back To Us#Vouchers#Anderson Utility Company#Pr Bingham L L C
YourErie

Flea Market returns to Sunset Drive In

It’s beginning to feel more like summer with more things opening up this weekend. The Sunset Drive In opened on Friday, and on Sunday held their Flea Market. It’s not just the warm weather that made this day special, it’s also a memorable day for more than 100 vendors that sell their products here annually. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WLFI.com

Democrats blunt about marijuana legalization

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Political candidates stopped in West Lafayette as they push for marijuana legalization in Indiana and the United States. Fresh Thyme City Market was one stop on their statewide "Cannabis Tour." Previous attempts to legalize marijuana for medicinal or recreational use flamed out at the state and federal level.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
WLFI.com

APC votes 8 to 7 not recommending rezoning for concert venue

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Area Planning Commission hosted a packed room ready to tackle some touchy subjects Wednesday evening. One being the rezoning of a property in the Romney area of Lafayette: a property once purely agricultural, now to permanently host concert events and rodeos. While many sided with property owner Benito Munoz, saying his events are family friendly and safe, other neighbors were infuriated by the window-rattling sound keeping kids awake close to 11 p.m. on a school night.
LAFAYETTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana Democrats stop in South Bend to promote legalizing marijuana in 2022

Indiana Democrats are making marijuana legalization a centerpiece of their 2022 campaign. U-S Senate nominee Tom McDermott blazes up with supporters in a new campaign ad shot across the state line in Illinois. He and secretary of state candidate Destiny Wells kicked off a seven-city, five-day tour in Indianapolis, calling on Indiana and the federal government to make marijuana legal.
INDIANA STATE
Jake Wells

Money Is Coming To Indiana Residents Over Next Few Weeks

counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Creative Commons) For most individuals in Indiana, some cash is soon coming your way. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Total Wine coming to Hamilton Town Center

NOBLESVILLE — Get your cocktail glasses ready, Hamilton County! Total Wine and More is officially coming to Noblesville’s Hamilton Town Center. According to documents form the Noblesville Planning Department, the project is set to run from April 15 to June 24 and will cost $750,000. The national liquor superstore originally entered Indianapolis in 2020 with […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WRTV

WRTV

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy