ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Meet the next generation of hearing technology

By Surae Chinn, Brianne Johnson, Tyson Romero
ABC 4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Good Things Utah) When experiencing hearing loss, it’s not only a frustrating experience personally, it can also put a strain on close relationships with family and friends. Struggling to understand simple conversations makes daily life much harder than it needs to be. Considering how far technology has come in recent years,...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Scientists use ‘sapphire fibre’ to create sensor that could transform planes and help bring fusion power

A new sensor made of “sapphire fibre” could transform planes and help with technologies such as fusion power, scientists say.The sensor can withstand extreme temperatures, still working when subjected to conditions over 2000C, the researchers behind it say.That could allow it to be run through a jet engine, for instance, with the data being used to adapt how engines work and significantly reduce emissions.Because it can withstand radiation, too, the sapphire fibre could be used in space and fusion power, the scientists say.‘These sapphire optical fibres will have many different potential applications within the extreme environments of a fusion...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Black Enterprise

Receive Premium Cybersecurity Training For Only $49

Cybersecurity threats are increasingly becoming rampant. In fact, only a week before Russia invaded Ukraine, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) raised a “Shields Up” warning, encouraging organizations of all sizes to ramp up their cybersecurity measures and be extra alert on any disruptive cyber activity. While...
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

This Electric Battery Technology Is the Best on Paper

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Lithium-ion batteries have been the mainstay in the...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
NBC News

Best independently tested and certified air purifiers

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Air purifiers are increasingly in high demand —...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Amper is providing a plug-and-play-solution to digitize manufacturing

“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

The 'Ops' concept takes hold in enterprise technology shops, but so do new headaches

DevOps -- which fosters greater collaboration and automation in software delivery -- is only the beginning of a new phase of technology management. Now, we are seeing many spinoffs -- DataOps, Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), ModelOps -- and other Ops that seek to add speed, reliability, and collaboration to the delivery of software and data across enterprise channels. There is even a DataOps Manifesto, which bears a striking resemblance to the Agile Manifesto crafted back in 2001.
TECHNOLOGY
technologynetworks.com

Optimizing Electroporation for Cell Therapy Development

Cell therapy is an emerging novel treatment option for an array of diseases, ranging from genetic disorders to cancer. As the cell therapy field expands, there is a growing demand for safe and efficient approaches to deliver foreign genetic material into cells. Although electroporation offers several advantages over viral vector-based approaches for cell therapy development, the method can present challenges.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Aid#The Next Generation#Hearing Loss#Android#My Hearing Centers#Signia
US News and World Report

Webinar: Improving Health Equity and Access Through Telehealth and New Technologies

While telehealth reflects the power of technology to transform healthcare delivery in areas like mental health, addiction recovery, nutrition counseling, and preventive and chronic care, achieving health equity remains a challenge. Insufficient broadband coverage, language barriers and a lack of access to devices, private spaces and accessibility options for people with disabilities are just some of the obstacles for patients. Providers, too, must address questions like how best to use these evolving technologies, preserve patient privacy, improve interoperability (patient data sharing) between providers, set payment structures and effectively integrate telehealth into workflow and electronic health records. Our panel of experts will look at how health systems can tackle these challenges effectively to tap the potential of telehealth and virtual platforms to improve care delivery to traditionally underserved populations.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

High-Performance Somatic Variant Analysis

KAPA HyperPETE: A Novel, End-To-End Target Enrichment Workflow for High-Performance Somatic Variant Analysis. Targeted next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a well-established and powerful tool for somatic oncology research. NGS pipelines for the analysis of somatic variants require efficient methods for enriched library preparation from challenging sample types, relevant, optimized enrichment panels and advanced bioinformatic tools. Current workflows continue to fall short with respect to these requirements.
SCIENCE
Freethink

Big tech companies pledge nearly $1 billion toward carbon removal

An alliance of some of the world’s biggest tech and consulting companies has pledged to buy nearly $1 billion of permanent carbon removal between 2022 and 2030. The project aims to establish guaranteed demand for emerging carbon removal technologies, which capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it underground.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
scitechdaily.com

Hydrogen Molecule Turned Into a Quantum Sensor – With Unprecedented Time and Spatial Resolutions

New technique enables precise measurement of electrostatic properties of materials. Physicists at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) have demonstrated the use of a hydrogen molecule as a quantum sensor in a terahertz laser-equipped scanning tunneling microscope, a technique that can measure the chemical properties of materials at unprecedented time and spatial resolutions.
CHEMISTRY
pymnts

Today in B2B: Businesses Overcome X-Border Hurdles With Payments Automation; Medius Debuts Software Developer Partner Program

Today in B2B payments, businesses in the United States and United Kingdom adopt automation to help with cross-border payments, while Swedish accounts payable (AP) automation systems provider Medius launches a partnership with software developers. Plus, auto dealers around the world get increased access to localized payments, supply chain hang-ups prove to be fertile ground for corruption, Billtrust adds B2B invoice delivery to KeyBank partnership, Esker invests $5 million to expand supply chain financing services and Archa raises $24 million for its spend management platform.
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Aphelion Aerospace Completes Rocket Engine Development Test and Continues with Launch Vehicle Design for Suborbital Launch Demonstration

LAKEWOOOD, Colo., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphelion Aerospace is proud to announce reaching a major milestone in developing the company's commercial launch services with the completion of critical propulsion system testing. The team recently spent two weeks at the company's test facility in Wyoming integrating a rocket engine and support systems on a ground test stand and conducting a series of hot fire tests. The test activity was conducted with support from Aphelion Aerospace's propulsion R&D partner, Frontier Astronautics, at their facility near Chugwater, WY.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

How good is your security program? It depends on your data

If there’s one thing that’s been made crystal clear during the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s that a cybersecurity program is only as good as the data that makes up its foundations. About the author. Suyesh Karki, Chief Information Security Officer, Domo. In an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape, it is...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Major Aspects of Software Cost Estimation

Software engineering is at the lead of the services that use outsourcing and outside contractors. The global contract value of the IT outsourcing market (2000-2019 years) is $63.5 billion to $159.1 billion. estimation of your software product development plays a crucial role in your business planning and you should choose an agency or contractor with the right approach for estimation of a software project. For making an accurate estimation it is necessary to have proper documentation, and specified requirements for the project. The accuracy of the estimation is in direct ratio to the quantity and quality of the information.
SOFTWARE
psychologytoday.com

What Is the Neural Architecture of Intelligence?

General intelligence is our general problem-solving aptitude. Intelligence doesn’t reside in one particular region or network of the brain. Brain plasticity is central to general intelligence. General intelligence reflects individual differences in the efficiency and flexibility of brain networks. The human brain is home to around 100 billion neurons....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Memristor-based analogue computing for brain-inspired sound localization with in situ training

The human nervous system senses the physical world in an analogue but efficient way. As a crucial ability of the human brain, sound localization is a representative analogue computing task and often employed in virtual auditory systems. Different from well-demonstrated classification applications, all output neurons in localization tasks contribute to the predicted direction, introducing much higher challenges for hardware demonstration with memristor arrays. In this work, with the proposed multi-threshold-update scheme, we experimentally demonstrate the in-situ learning ability of the sound localization function in a 1K analogue memristor array. The experimental and evaluation results reveal that the scheme improves the training accuracy by âˆ¼45.7% compared to the existing method and reduces the energy consumption by âˆ¼184Ã— relative to the previous work. This work represents a significant advance towards memristor-based auditory localization system with low energy consumption and high performance.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy