Discount grocery chain Aldi opens first store in Mesa

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Discount grocer Aldi has opened its first store in Mesa, making it the fifth location available in the East Valley. The store, located at Signal Butte and Guadalupe roads, debuted Thursday and...

Amy Carmell Curtis
2d ago

Be prepared to prepay for your cart like a bathroom on Hollywood Blvd. Also, bring your own bag or you will be charged per bag, paper or plastic. I appreciate the enthusiasm but it's a bit much....

