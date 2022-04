Indiana jumped out to a 7-0 lead after four innings and held on for an 8-7 win over the Nebraska baseball team Friday night in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings off NU starter Shay Schanaman to build their lead, taking advantage of a Nebraska error and a hit batter in the third inning, and getting a titanic three-run home run from Josh Pyne in the fourth to put the Huskers in an early hole.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO