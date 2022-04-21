ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Fox Squirrel Enjoying Day In Northeast Marion County

By Reader Submission
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fox squirrel was enjoying a beautiful...

Comments / 2

Ocala Star Banner

Area fishing report for lakes and rivers in and around Marion County

With a windy week ahead of us on the Big Bend, here are a few tips to help you catch some fish from Capt. William Toney. Tucking in behind keys or inside of bays is one of Toney’s first choices, but make sure that there is a deep water exit so you don't run out of water and get pinned down in shallow water with the wind. Another way to slow down your vessel's drift is to use a drift sock or a bucket. A bucket with 10 feet of line on your forward cleat will keep the boat sideways, allowing more anglers to cast downwind. Toney said he always tries to instruct everyone to stay in their lane with their casting to prevent tangling that can become a huge mess when on a steady drift and high wind. The most likely fish you will catch on the flats while drifting will be trout.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Live music, theater, Earthfest: Plenty to do this weekend in Ocala/Marion County

The Marion Cultural Alliance, in partnership with the City of Ocala, presents free, family friendly outdoor concerts to the public on Fridays from April 22 through July 1 from 7-9 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, 1510 NW Fourth St., Ocala. The series is sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt foundation, which funds and empowers communities to inject new life into underused spaces. For more information and concert schedule details, visit www.ocalafl.org/levittamp or call 352-629-8447.
OCALA, FL
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

$800 Million Resort Opens in Florida's Little-Known Horse Country

You don't have to ride a horse to experience the romance and style of the equestrian world at the new Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida. Nor do you need to be familiar with Ocala, the sleepy central Florida town known as "Horse Capital of the World," to appreciate its legacy for producing some of the finest champions in equestrianism.
OCALA, FL
Evie M.

Ashley's is the "Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida". Would you eat there?

Ashley's in Rockledge, Florida is "the Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida"Attribution: Leonard J. DeFrancisci This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution. Food and the paranormal is honestly a great combination. It's not easy to find a haunted restaurant either, but of course, Florida doesn't disappoint. Maybe you've even heard of Ashley's a sports bar with a pub theme and good food for a fair price.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Demings: Eliminating Disney’s Reedy Creek ‘catastrophic’ for Orange taxpayers

State legislators’ plan to dissolve a special district that has governed Central Florida lands owned by the Walt Disney Co. for over half a century would be “catastrophic” for Orange County’s budget and taxpayers, who’d shoulder the burden of providing public safety and other services for the entertainment giant’s properties, Mayor Jerry Demings said Thursday. He said Disney foots 100% of the ...
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

High Springs prepares to host the 45th annual Pioneer Days Festival

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs community is preparing to host more than 5,000 people in the 45th annual Pioneer Days Festival. The festival is dedicated to history and life in the late 1880s and early 1890s. This year’s edition features 117 vendors; twice as many as in previous years.  
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Married couple dies in motorcycle crash in Oak Hill, deputies say

OAK HILL, Fla. — Volusia sheriff's deputies are investigating a weekend crash that killed a husband and wife who were riding a motorcycle in Oak Hill. The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 1 and Golden Bay Boulevard. Richard Parsons, 64, and Michelle Parsons, 52, of...
OAK HILL, FL

Comments / 0

