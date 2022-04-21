Fox Squirrel Enjoying Day In Northeast Marion County

With a windy week ahead of us on the Big Bend, here are a few tips to help you catch some fish from Capt. William Toney. Tucking in behind keys or inside of bays is one of Toney’s first choices, but make sure that there is a deep water exit so you don't run out of water and get pinned down in shallow water with the wind. Another way to slow down your vessel's drift is to use a drift sock or a bucket. A bucket with 10 feet of line on your forward cleat will keep the boat sideways, allowing more anglers to cast downwind. Toney said he always tries to instruct everyone to stay in their lane with their casting to prevent tangling that can become a huge mess when on a steady drift and high wind. The most likely fish you will catch on the flats while drifting will be trout.

