Fox Squirrel Enjoying Day In Northeast Marion County

The Marion Cultural Alliance, in partnership with the City of Ocala, presents free, family friendly outdoor concerts to the public on Fridays from April 22 through July 1 from 7-9 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, 1510 NW Fourth St., Ocala. The series is sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt foundation, which funds and empowers communities to inject new life into underused spaces. For more information and concert schedule details, visit www.ocalafl.org/levittamp or call 352-629-8447.
Comments / 2