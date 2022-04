What's on your mind? Call Sound Off, our weekly column of community comments, at 352-337-0368. • I am firmly in favor of enhancing the area around Citizens Field for all kinds of things, but not for another senior center. That would be a duplication. Alachua County already has a big, beautiful senior center, and every event and class I go to there has ample room for more people to attend, so size is not the issue. It is accessible by RTS buses from across the region right to the front door of the senior center, and I so enjoy meeting people from other parts of the city and county when I’m there.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO